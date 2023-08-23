Method Communications Executive Vice President Matt Stewart

Method Communications Executive VP Matt Stewart says the company is “pro-AI in general” but “we just believe that today it does not meet the bar for content.”

 Method Communications

Matt Stewart, executive vice president at Method Communications, realized that the public relations agency with an office in San Francisco had a problem with AI when a client said he used ChatGPT to prepare answers to a reporter’s questions.

“We were like, ‘You’re kidding, right?’” Stewart recalled. “At least they admitted it and said ‘I ran out of time, so I use ChatGPT to answer some of these.’ And we were like, ‘OK, that’s a problem.’”

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel’s tech newsletter at sfexaminer.com/newsletter/

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags