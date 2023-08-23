Matt Stewart, executive vice president at Method Communications, realized that the public relations agency with an office in San Francisco had a problem with AI when a client said he used ChatGPT to prepare answers to a reporter’s questions.
“We were like, ‘You’re kidding, right?’” Stewart recalled. “At least they admitted it and said ‘I ran out of time, so I use ChatGPT to answer some of these.’ And we were like, ‘OK, that’s a problem.’”
Method took on the problem with what’s been described as the most forceful response to the AI frenzy in the PR industry: an agency ban on the use of AI in creating content.
The move underlined how PR firms, including those focused on tech, are grappling with the industry’s hottest trend.
Stewart said his team told the client who used ChatGPT “we can’t give a reporter content that they didn’t create and isn’t a fresh perspective.”
“That sparked the broader conversation about this,” he told The Examiner. “That really made it immediate. We are pro-AI in general. There’s a lot of good smart applications to start on. We just believe that today it does not meet the bar for content.”
Since spring, Method staffers have been prohibited from using AI chatbots to create press releases or “thought leadership” pieces, opinion articles that staff typically work with client executives to produce, Stewart said.
“We’re OK with ideation or spinning up some ideas,” he said. “That’s OK.”
What’s not OK, he said, is instructing ChatGPT, “Hey, write a press release on the new Google tool coming out and our partnership with them or whatever.”
“I have seen drafts that clients give us that are clearly written by AI, and we have to gut it every single time,” Stewart said. “It’s really not even helpful. AI is trained on 100 years of corporate boringness.”
Tim Race, Method’s senior vice president of narrative and thought leadership, and a veteran New York Times reporter and editor, said that AI tools rely mainly on existing text and information.
But “there are limits to mining, even super fast, all known human thought that exists somewhere,” he told The Examiner. An AI chatbot “can’t really come up with new ideas. And as a result, it can’t do really good thought leadership. All it can do is cobble together a lot of stuff that’s already been produced.”
Other PR agencies have embraced a more flexible approach. Bospar has guidelines on the use of AI for content, including respecting the rules of publications on the use of the technology for client submissions and making sure that any “client-submitted chatGPT creation” includes a disclosure that the tool was used, said Curtis Sparrer, a principal at the San Francisco agency.
He said his agency “seeks to understand and, when and where it makes sense, embrace new technologies rather than rejecting them outright.”
Sparrer had tried using AI in PR work which he recounted in a January LinkedIn post, “I asked ChatGPT to pitch itself a PR story and then write it.”
“I wasn’t impressed with ChatGPT’s writing,” he told The Examiner. “It was beyond milquetoast. But that doesn’t mean it won’t get better in the future.”
Another PR firm, Clarity Global, which has offices in San Francisco, New York and London, considers AI “a tool that will enhance our work and generate greater operational efficiencies,” but one that “requires sufficient oversight and accountability,” said Chief Client Officer Rachel Gilley. One of the principles the agency has embraced is to “consult on the risks but don’t roadblock the use of AI.”
Stewart acknowledged that imposing the ban on AI could prove challenging. “There’s no way we can totally enforce something like this,” he said. But the ban on ChatGPT “sets the tone for what we believe in,” he added.
“It’s critical to our clients and our business to deliver terrific content,” he said. “I know everybody’s behind that. Right now, it’s our judgment that ChatGPT and other AI services do not give you that right away. They might give you a road to start on, but you have to have humans to enhance.”
Method’s AI ban is also about educating young PR professionals about the value of good writing, he said.
“It’s hard to do great writing,” Stewart says. “It’s one of the last things that comes together in any PR professional’s career. We don’t want to just give them a crutch and they never learn. They need to be able to tell that ChatGPT is not writing good stuff. I worry that one day they can’t.”