Microsoft PowerPoint team meeting in Mountain View

The Microsoft PowerPoint team, pictured above meeting in Mountain View, has been encouraged to experiment during the era of remote work. “What this allowed us to do is change our culture. It was a culture of curiosity, a culture of trying things and learning and always looking at opportunities to do better,” executive Shawn Villaron told The Examiner.

 Microsoft

SAP, one of the world’s biggest software companies, did something unusual in San Francisco recently.

In March, the German tech behemoth opened a 30,000-square-foot office in a city reeling from an exodus of high-profile companies like Nordstrom and Gap.

