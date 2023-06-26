SAP, one of the world’s biggest software companies, did something unusual in San Francisco recently.
In March, the German tech behemoth opened a 30,000-square-foot office in a city reeling from an exodus of high-profile companies like Nordstrom and Gap.
The move also underlined SAP’s position in the raging debate over remote work as companies like Google and Facebook set down rules that employees must start showing up at the office. SAP’s Townsend Street facility was designed to host roughly 500 people and, on days when most people opt to work from home, as few as 30.
“Companies that said, ‘Work from anywhere, from a tropical island or from the beach,’ now ask people to come back to the office,” Daniel Zimmer, head of engagement at SAP Labs US, who spearheaded SAP’s big San Francisco move, told The Examiner. “You can’t push your employees around. This can’t be a top-down decision.”
Silicon Valley’s backlash against remote work has featured stunning policy reversals amid the easing of the COVID-19 crisis.
Apple and Facebook parent Meta have said employees must show up at the office at least three days a week. Google also reversed its policy that gave employees the choice to work remotely, saying the company will “consider new remote work requests by exception only.”
Zimmer finds the backlash puzzling. “When I read things like this in the ecosystem, my first reaction is, ‘Wow, I hope these companies can give employees good reasons,’ ” he said.
The backlash has even featured some high-profile trash talking.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called fully remote work “one of the tech industry’s worst mistakes.” Even hybrid remote work is under fire.
In November, billionaire Elon Musk said Tesla employees can work from home only after working 40 hours a week in the office, before deriding workers asserting their right to work remotely as the “laptop class.”
TV personality and entrepreneur Martha Stewart warned recently that the U.S. could “go down the drain” if people don’t return to offices, arguing that employees cannot “possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.”
That’s a controversial view. Even some companies that want to pull back from a system where everyone can work anywhere also understand that imposing a strict rule that says people must be in the office five days a week doesn’t make sense.
“People have shown, especially in the technology industry and ecosystem, that work from home is possible, work from anywhere is possible,” Zimmer said.
That’s been true since the rise of the web which led to new tools that made telecommuting, as remote work has also been referred to, more widely accepted.
Hybrid remote work is “a durable change in society,” Shawn Villaron, general manager of Microsoft’s PowerPoint and Office products and one of the executives leading Microsoft’s 4,500 Bay Area workers, told The Examiner.
The “percentage of remote work” has roughly doubled over the past decades, he said. “What COVID did was about 30 years of acceleration all at once,” Villaron added. “As we’re exiting COVID, what we’re finding is that it’s established a new baseline. And we expect that that same trend of increasing amounts of remote work is going to continue going forward.”
To adapt to this trend, Microsoft has embraced a policy that gives employees the option to work remotely, even fully remote, if their manager agrees. Managers have the authority to grant an employee’s request to work remotely a few days a week.
Ex // Top Stories
Here's what commuters need to know for Sunday
The bombshell deal brings the guard's polarizing Warriors career to an end
A new LTBTQ and women-owned wine bar is opening up in NoPa.
“If the employee and the manager are on the same page, that becomes the plan of record,” Villaron said. “The idea is to empower the employee and their manager to make the best decision that balances those interests.”
For the “more aggressive” option of going fully remote, the arrangement must be approved by a vice president, Villaron said. “Our philosophy is about getting the decision-making closest to the experts. That always gives us the best outcome.”
Clearly, remote work is not an ideal arrangement for every team, he said. One example is a team that works on hardware products in a lab which needs specialized equipment.
But a fully remote arrangement, an option embraced by “a relatively small group” at Microsoft, is perfect for some employees, Villaron said.
“We had an opportunity to hire a product manager from New York,” he recalled. “Her personal situation was, ‘I can’t relocate my family.’ Because we had the ability to allow her to work fully remote, I was able to hire a phenomenal product manager. Five years ago, I would have said, ‘Sorry, it’s just not gonna work out.’ ”
A fully remote work arrangement is ideal for other situations, Villaron said. “Maybe they’re taking care of a family member, maybe they’re continuing their education, or maybe they’ve got kids in school and they don’t want to relocate. And those are all great examples. And we’ve got the ability for them to thrive and contribute to our corporate mission.”
Like most tech companies, the pandemic led SAP, which has around 3,500 Bay Area employees working in San Ramon and Palo Alto, to adopt a flexible remote work policy which influenced the way its new San Francisco office was designed.
The new workspace was initially designed for around 250 employees with assigned desks. “We have a lot fewer desks than that, but we have a lot more collaboration space than we would have imagined beforehand,” Zimmer said.
SAP’s office is ideal for days when about 500 people show up, he said, adding they “could also have situations where there’s fewer people in the office. Maybe it’s only 30 people.”
Employees and their managers hold workshops to determine the way their teams operate. “They look at their responsibilities as a team on a yearly, monthly, daily basis. With every task that they’re doing, they’re asking, ‘Can this be done anywhere? Or does this happen best if we come together in person?’ Every time a certain task is labeled as best done in the office, that enables them to build a weekly or monthly schedule.”
There are situations where coming to the office is still the best option for an employee, he said, pointing to workers fresh out of college learning SAP’s culture and “how this company works.”
But Zimmer called SAP’s system “a very democratic approach in building a team schedule.”
Despite the high-profile backlash against remote work, other experts don’t expect a return to the pre-pandemic system. Heather Gates, an executive with DeLoitte and Touche in San Francisco, said hybrid remote work is “absolutely the reality of what people are doing.”
“I think I see everywhere from little startups to huge corporations,” she told The Examiner. “Nobody’s really sure how to balance it appropriately. But I haven’t seen any of our clients saying, ‘You must be here five days a week in person,’ particularly in the Bay.”
Jessica Smith, a product marketing director with 8X8, a communications software company, agreed. “Regardless of whether you’re a fan of remote work or not, the Pandora’s Box has been opened and there’s no closing it now,” she told The Examiner.
And a hardline approach to where people are required to work probably won’t work, Zimmer said.
“Anytime you ask somebody to come in at a certain set amount of time, you will get the question, why do we have to come in?” he said. “And you better have an answer as a manager, as a company, as a leader. Because it’s a meaningful thing for everybody to make up their mind and how often they should come in.”