Lucía González Ippolito’s artwork — such as the mural “Women of the Resistance” — populates Balmy Alley in San Francisco. She says she fears such works, along with many others, will be used to train AI companies’ generative programs.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Lucía González Ippolito has been painting for as long as she can remember.

The child of Mission muralist Juana Alicia Ariza and another artist, Ippolito has had a paintbrush in her hand her whole life, give or take a few rebellious, teenage years. Ippolito, now 36 and a mother herself, has six murals in the district to her name, among countless other projects, as she pursues master’s degree at San Francisco State University.

One of Lucía González Ippolito’s Balmy Alley murals, seen above on Sept. 15, 2023, portrays a changing Mission District. Artists fear that AI companies could change the neighborhood, and their profession, even further.

Chris Gazaleh

Much of Chris Gazaleh’s work, including the in-progress mural in Clarion Alley pictured above on Sept. 12, 2023, centers on Israel’s occupation of the West Bank in the Palestinian territories. AI-driven surveillance in the region has made him passionate about AI’s impact upon the art world, too. “A lot of Israeli companies are really involved with this stuff,” he told The Examiner.
Oakland muralist Peps, seen in front of his Foothill Boulevard mural, said he fears artists won’t be able to hold AI companies accountable for using their work to train generative art programs.

