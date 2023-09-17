Lucía González Ippolito has been painting for as long as she can remember.
The child of Mission muralist Juana Alicia Ariza and another artist, Ippolito has had a paintbrush in her hand her whole life, give or take a few rebellious, teenage years. Ippolito, now 36 and a mother herself, has six murals in the district to her name, among countless other projects, as she pursues master’s degree at San Francisco State University.
But Ippolito and other Bay Area muralists said they’ve become unnerved by the recent arrival of artificial intelligence companies onto their home turf, and not just because of the effects of gentrification in neighborhoods like the Mission.
They also see the technology as a threat to their livelihoods and artistic integrity.
“Anybody can paint a pretty picture and there’s always a place for that,” said Ippolito, who grew up on Balmy Alley. “But for somebody to create something that’s a mix of intellectual and spiritual, there’s nothing that can compare to that, and that’s what AI is never going to do.”
“AI is never going to have a soul,” she said.
The Mission District is home to many of San Francisco’s murals — and also to its burgeoning artificial intelligence industry.
OpenAI, the industry giant behind ChatGPT, already has two offices in the Mission District, at 3180 18th St, and 575 Florida St., and is reportedly in talks with Uber about taking over one of its buildings in Mission Bay. Midjourney, which is behind the AI image generator of the same name, is also headquartered in The City.
Both Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E can quickly create images based on user-written prompts. Their implications are already apparent for visual artists, and Ippolito said she fears fewer people will be interested in learning about art. She said she worries the proliferation and accessibility of these tools will place less importance upon artistic skill.
“AI can create these beautiful things on Midjourney and also just grabbed from styles,” she said, describing how generative AI programs can respond to prompts asking it to create images in the vein of other illustrative forms. “I know that it makes some people feel like nothing’s really original anymore. What happened to looking at the real world?”
There are also potential copyright issues, too. Three artists filed a class-action lawsuit against Midjourney and two other generative AI companies in San Francisco earlier this year, alleging that the companies trained their tools off of the artists’ copyrighted work without consent or compensation. A federal judge said in July that he was inclined to dismiss most of the case, but he would allow them to file a new complaint.
Veteran copyright and visual-arts attorney Brooke Oliver said she hasn’t taken up a similar case just yet, but she anticipates that it’s just a matter of time before AI and art-related copyright infringement cases start rolling in.
Oliver said she has represented Mission muralists such as Ippolito for decades in copyright infringement cases. Many artists have copyrighted their work in the neighborhood, but the public accessibility of the Mission murals and others means that pictures of them are ubiquitous in an era of social media and smartphones — and that, in turn, makes them easily accessible to AI companies training their tools.
“What AI does is it takes all that heavy work that the muralist has done, and just allows anybody using the AI software to create a new image based on the preexisting images,” Oliver said. “The artists are really upset that they’re doing all this hard work, and then all of their hard work has been translated through this AI software into new images that they can’t control or do anything with.”
Courts use a two-pronged test to determine whether copyright infringement has occurred. Plaintiffs must prove that a defendant had access to copyrighted material and that the defendant’s work has substantial similarity to the copyrighted work. Oliver noted that an AI program’s output, even if trained on copyrighted material, could be “very different.”
But, she said, copyright is intended to protect an artist’s effort. They’re the only ones legally allowed to make money from that work.
“That’s nowhere so clear as it is with murals, because muralists are out there climbing scaffoldings often several stories high and painting,” she said. “They’re painting it out in the elements with small paintbrushes, so the effort that goes into painting a mural is tremendous.”
Ippolito said she has had this happen with her work in the past, alleging that HBO filmed her artwork for a project without her permission. A stock photo company took pictures, also without her permission, she said.
“Sometimes people do things without permission,” Chris Gazaleh, another muralist in the Mission, told The Examiner. “Just the other day my friend who is a fellow muralist sent me a picture of somebody who is selling one of our pieces as, like, a print.”
Gazaleh said he’ll usually just take the prints, or merchandise, and call it a day. AI-generated art is on a different scale.
Peps, a muralist and graphic designer based in Oakland who asked to be identified by his artist name for privacy concerns, said he has noticed “a drastic decrease in commissions” and projects as generative AI has exploded.
The Bay Area was already “oversaturated with artists,” Peps said, but now that these tools exist, people might not turn to them. He said he has amassed around 35 murals, honing his skills over more than two decades through apprenticeships with over artists, but he worries that his abilities won’t be as useful in an AI-dominated future — and that he won’t be able to protect his own work, either.
“As artists, we don’t just know our work — we know each other,” he said. “We can clearly see, like, ‘Hey, this was taken from this artist.’ ... That’s how we were able to stay accountable.”
There are still many unanswered questions about who owns the art created by AI tools, and what protections apply. Oliver said she sees the potential for protecting these artists’ work during the data- scraping phase, preventing companies from gathering these images altogether.
Ippolito said it’s no longer enough knowing that her work is protected by traditional copyright.
“AI seems to just take anything it sees,” she said.