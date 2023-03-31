The AI frenzy sparked by ChatGPT faced strong pushback this week.
More than a thousand prominent tech leaders called for a pause on AI development. The open letter was followed by a legal complaint filed Thursday by a leading AI research group that wants the FTC to block OpenAI’s work with ChatGPT. On Friday, Italy’s privacy watchdog imposed a temporary ban on ChatGPT based on concerns about the way the tool uses personal data.
But despite the moves to halt the rapid advance of a new breed of AI technology, there’s growing doubts if any of these efforts will work. Stopping or slowing down the biggest technological breakthrough in years is virtually impossible, said Silicon Valley investor Rober Siegel.
“You can’t fight the wind,” Siegel, a management lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business, told The Examiner.
Some are giving it a try, however.
Two major initiatives to slow the march of ChatGPT and other increasingly sophisticated AI tools were unveiled this week. More than 1,000 technology leaders, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter calling on a pause on AI development in order to come up with “a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts.”
On Thursday, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a nonprofit research organization, filed a legal complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, asking the agency to investigate OpenAI and “halt further commercial deployment” of ChatGPT.
The organization called OpenAI’s GPT-4, the latest iteration of its powerful AI chatbot, “biased, deceptive and a risk to privacy and public safety.” The group cited language from an OpenAI report on GPT-4 warning that “AI systems will have even greater potential to reinforce entire ideologies, worldviews, truths and untruths, and to cement them or lock them in, foreclosing future contestation, reflection, and improvement.”
But these proposals will likely be hard to carry out, technology experts say.
“Calling to pause development is really virtual signaling or wishful thinking at this point,” Siegel said. “Some organizations will not stop, and therefore others will feel they have to continue to keep up or be left behind.”
In fact, there’s been speculation that some tech leaders are calling for the pause in order to slow the momentum of companies like OpenAI which have clearly taken a lead in AI.
“There are cynical views from the industry about whether that’s about giving time for others to catch up,” Joe White, the U.K.’s technology envoy to the U.S., told The Examiner.
Entrepreneur Tiago Amaral also said an AI pause would be highly unlikely in the United States.
“Innovations are rarely paused and, if that were to happen in the United States, it would only open up space for other locations to continue advancing in the field,” Amaral, founder of Inevitable, told The Examiner.
“However, this does not mean that we should not prepare ourselves and think about the big issues that AI brings,” he added. “Governments will need to create regulations and prepare their workforce for this new era.”
Italy took a big step in preparing for the new era when the country’s Data Protection Authority imposed a temporary ban on ChatGPT until it is clear that the technology “respects privacy.”
White said the U.K. was looking to existing regulations to adapt to the new wave of AI innovation. “The feeling was that if it didn’t require new powers to do this, it was more just making sure the regulators then extend the scope of their both understanding and oversight to the applications within their domains,” he said. “I think that’s a good approach. It certainly doesn’t create another regulator. It doesn’t create more regulation for the companies to deal with.”
Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous AI, who signed the letter calling for a pause on AI development, acknowledged that the campaign faces many challenges.
“As for whether companies like OpenAI would agree to a pause, it’s hard to speculate because we’ve never seen anything like this before,” he told The Examiner.
But he said he believes the letter “has helped to raise awareness to the issue and is inspiring genuine conversations among the public and among the media about the very real dangers that these AI technologies represent.”
The hope, he said, is to “collectively defuse the current arms race, which is likely pressuring many companies to move faster than they should.”
“If the conversations continue and the dangers are internalized by the public, the media, and policymakers, the major players might feel enough pressure to take action,” he told The Examiner.
“If I put my optimistic hat on, I would hope that most of the major players in the Generative AI space would appreciate a little breathing room to make sure they get these technologies right. If we can collectively defuse the current arms race, which is likely pressuring many companies to move faster than they should, it will be a net positive for the industry in the long term.”