The AI frenzy sparked by ChatGPT faced strong pushback this week.

More than a thousand prominent tech leaders called for a pause on AI development. The open letter was followed by a legal complaint filed Thursday by a leading AI research group that wants the FTC to block OpenAI’s work with ChatGPT. On Friday, Italy’s privacy watchdog imposed a temporary ban on ChatGPT based on concerns about the way the tool uses personal data.

