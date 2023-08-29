Salesforce is making a big statement about the hottest trend in tech at this year’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.
“You might not be surprised to hear that we are focused on delivering the biggest AI event in the world,” Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, told The Examiner.
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Sept. 12-14 convention at Moscone Center, which will feature a fireside chat between Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, ChatGPT’s creator.
Salesforce is holding the conference — which is The City’s biggest annual tech gathering — less than a year after the introduction of ChatGPT unleashed a new frenzy over AI. Shih is playing a key role in Salesforce’s AI offensive, underscored by the creation of the new Salesforce division in May and the introduction of the company’s AI Cloud in June.
In an interview with The Examiner, Shih explained how ChatGPT “sparked the public’s imagination” about AI and how the trend helped offset the impact of the downturn which led to major layoffs at major tech companies, including Salesforce. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Can you talk about the theme of this year’s Dreamforce? You might not be surprised to hear we are focused on delivering the biggest AI event in the world, talking about an entirely new era of trusted AI for every business globally. We’re going to be talking about how AI will redefine customer relationships and customer success. We’re going to share our vision for a future where AI transforms the way customers interact with companies and the way that we innovate and build applications.
Salesforce AI is a fairly new division. Can you talk about the decision to create it this year after the introduction of ChatGPT?It’s a new division in terms of how it’s organized, but we’ve had AI groups across the company for almost a decade.
As we looked across all of the various AI initiatives that have been going on in the company for a decade, across every cloud as well as across the companies that we acquired, we collectively saw an opportunity to bring all that innovation together, and to build a new common AI stack as a shared set of services.
How was the sudden popularity of ChatGPT discussed at Salesforce? ChatGPT helped educate the market. And it’s not just in enterprise software — my 80 year-old-neighbor uses ChatGPT for her knitting club. So it’s been really great. It’s really sparked the public’s imagination. It sparked an important set of debates around privacy, security and risks that come with generative AI.
Were there challenges that you encountered as a company as a result of the sudden interest in AI? Very quickly we started to see in the market — in December, January, February — as ChatGPT usage began growing exponentially, we saw a number of companies block ChatGPT. The reason was when you use consumer ChatGPT and you ask a question, or you type in instructions, in order to get a high quality output, you have to put it in context. And anything that you put into the prompt goes into the ongoing learning of the model.
So we saw companies inadvertently leaking out trade secrets, confidential proprietary information, through this consumer chatbot experience with ChatGPT. So what’s been front and center is that trust is the No. 1 concern and also the No. 1 opportunity when it comes to making generative AI viable for businesses.
When we’re talking about working in a business to business environment, we have to ensure that there’s data security, there’s privacy, there is an ethical responsible approach, that we’re not producing toxic outputs that have bias, that we have an audit trail and that everything complies with industry regulation, as well as all data access controls that businesses have in place to ensure not only that data doesn’t leak out of their company, but that the right employees and the right teams have access to the right amounts of information.
Was that an issue at Salesforce? Was that something that some of your employees were doing and that you had to correct? I’m very proud that it has not been an issue at Salesforce. I mean, knock on wood, I think given that our No. 1 value as a company is trust, and our employee success team has done a fantastic job educating everybody in the company on the basics of AI. We’re moving fast, but trust is always front and center.
Salesforce went through a difficult period earlier this year with the layoffs. How did that disruption affect how you adapted to the AI trend? The entire tech industry, whether you’re a public company, or a private company, has had to go through this correction. The pandemic created this tech bubble, and we’ve had to go through a painful adjustment. I think the rise of AI and ChatGPT coinciding with that has actually been a great counteracting force. There’s so much growth and so much potential and so much hiring that needs to be done in the AI space. More data scientists, more machine-learning engineers, more AI ethicists, more AI researchers.
There have been reports of AI startups and engineers moving to San Francisco because of the sudden interest in AI. What has been your hiring experience in connection with AI? We are hiring lots of very talented people across a multitude of different types of roles. It’s always a competition for the very best talent, but we’re very well positioned. Think about what you need to make AI successful and drive outcomes in a trusted, responsible, responsible way for customers. It all starts with having trusted data. Salesforce pioneered being able to securely store customer data in the cloud. We pioneered that 24 years ago. And I think we continue to be the place where customers look to say: How do I unleash the benefits of generative AI without risking any of the data security, data privacy that’s so important to my brand, reputation, and business?
What is Salesforce’s position on AI regulation? We support risk-based AI regular regulation that differentiates the context and the use of the technology, and assigns responsibility based on the different roles that various entities play in the AI ecosystem.
One concern that has been raised is the use of AI for marketing or political campaigns where the user isn’t even aware that there’s an AI tool behind the conversation. No, we’ve never done that. We would never do that. And this is an area where we’ve really been leading AI long before large language models existed. Our company came out and we said as part of our ethical use, we will always require that we disclose to any customer when you are dealing with a bot rather than a human being.
What are you most worried about? I’m worried that many companies and maybe startups in particular may not have the same commitment, track record and ability to invest in an ethical, responsible approach. That concerns me. That’s why we’ve open-sourced our ethical AI standards. We actually want as many companies as possible, including our competitors, to really be thinking about the role and responsibility that we all have in making these technologies safe.
There’s a debate about open-sourcing the AI models. Meta did that shortly after the rollout of ChatGPT, which critics have called dangerous. Where do you stand on the practice of open-sourcing a lot of these technologies? There are pros and cons. On the one hand, we democratize who has access to the models, and it’s not limited to just a few powerful players. On the other hand, nefarious actors can take advantage of the same models and do things. So it requires an extra level of scrutiny, perhaps regulation, and certainly oversight to make sure that they’re not being abused for criminal purposes, for misinformation, disinformation, all kinds of ways that bad actors could use them.
You began your career during the dot-com era. Many analysts have compared the current AI craze to that period. What lessons are top of mind for you from those years? One in particular sticks out for me. I remember I was in high school and a friend of mine, her mom worked at an insurance office and her job was to file papers into filing cabinets. I happened to be at her house when her mom came home from work and announced that everyone had gotten a computer. It was so simple and yet so profound.
There were a few things that were interesting. First, the change didn’t happen overnight. They didn’t get rid of all their filing cabinets overnight. They couldn’t imagine a world in which nobody wouldn’t need their filing cabinets anymore.
She couldn’t imagine a world in which her job wouldn’t be to print out faxes and file them away. She couldn’t imagine a world in which everyone would have to learn how to type, not just the secretaries. It wasn’t just someone’s job to type anymore. It became part of everyone’s job to type. Ultimately, the job did change. I imagine this is going to be the same that we experience with AI.
There’s a lot of speculation about jobs being eliminated, including software developers. There were those similar concerns back then. It’s like what are you gonna do with all these secretaries, as they were called, and people who file papers? These new technologies create new jobs — jobs that we can’t even fathom today. There’s always more work to be done. There’s always more tasks than can be attended to. Do I think that the jobs will be the same? No, they’re gonna be very different. Some jobs are going to go away. New jobs will come in their place. Just like in the 90s, if you thought you didn’t have to type, you were wrong. We need to have that growth mindset. We should use these technologies, understand the benefits, the power and also the risks, and start on our learning journey.