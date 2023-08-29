Dreamforce 2022 attendees

Dreamforce — crowds from the 2022 version of which are seen — is going all in on AI this year. A company executive says they’re aiming for it to be “the biggest AI event in the world.”

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Salesforce is making a big statement about the hottest trend in tech at this year’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.

“You might not be surprised to hear that we are focused on delivering the biggest AI event in the world,” Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, told The Examiner.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel’s tech newsletter at sfexaminer.com/newsletter/

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags