Like most people who got swept up in the ChatGPT craze, Sergey Shykevich had some fun with the OpenAI chatbot, which he said helped him find a “pretty good” carrot cheesecake recipe.

But on the Dark Web, the veteran cybersecurity expert who is a threat intelligence manager at Check Point Software, was alarmed by how one group found another use for the AI tool: hackers, including newbie cybercriminals with zero coding skills.

Sergey Shykevich

Sergey Shykevich is threat intelligence group manager at Check Point Software.

