Coinbase Reaches $100 Million Settlement With New York Regulators

The initial public offering of Coinbase is promoted at the Nasdaq stock exchange in Times Square in New York on April 14, 2021. Compliance problems at Coinbase were first detected during a routine examination in 2020, regulators have said.

 Gabby Jones/The New York Times

Coinbase just made peace with one of the nation’s toughest financial watchdogs – a sign of crypto’s heightened openness to regulations in the wake of the FTX crash.

Coinbase on Wednesday announced a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services, which accused Coinbase of running an exchange that was “vulnerable to serious criminal conduct.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags