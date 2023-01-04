Coinbase just made peace with one of the nation’s toughest financial watchdogs – a sign of crypto’s heightened openness to regulations in the wake of the FTX crash.
Coinbase on Wednesday announced a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services, which accused Coinbase of running an exchange that was “vulnerable to serious criminal conduct.”
Coinbase agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to New York state and to spend an additional $50 million in improving the way it complies with regulations.
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said the company was “always willing to acknowledge where we have fallen short and we welcome opportunities to improve our programs.”
The NYDFS argued that the Coinbase platform did not have enough safeguards against “fraud, possible money laundering, suspected child sexual abuse material-related activity, and potential narcotics trafficking.”
The settlement, which sparked a rally in Coinbase shares, underlined the clamor for regulations following the crash of FTX, which had been crypto’s third largest exchange. FTX’s sudden collapse amid allegations of corruption and deception reinforced perceptions of crypto as a fraudulent industry.
“We recognize that the crypto industry is at an inflection point right now and that every public move by a crypto company will receive intense scrutiny,” Grewal said in a blog post.
Fintech analyst Alex Johnson, author of the Fintech Takes newsletter, called the settlement “a good sign for Coinbase” as it reinforces the view that the crypto powerhouse is responsive to regulation.
“In traditional banking, the best banks are the ones that you never hear about getting in trouble with regulators and the worst ones are those that are habitually getting in trouble,” he told The Examiner.
“In crypto, the default is very different. Unlike banks, crypto companies are, by default, unsupervised. That means that the ones you never hear about from regulators are the ones you need to worry about and the ones that regulators are coming down on are, comparatively speaking, the good ones. You at least know that these companies are answering the phone when regulators call.”
New York’s financial watchdog flagged Coinbase’s KYC (know your customer) program, which it said was “immature and inadequate.”
“Coinbase treated customer onboarding requirements as a simple check-the-box exercise and failed to conduct appropriate due diligence,” the NYDFS said. Coinbase also “routinely failed to timely investigate and report suspicious activity as required by law.”
NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in a statement that “Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance program that could keep pace with its growth.”
Coinbase executives, including Grewal and CEO Brian Armstrong, have been publicly critical of U.S. regulators, led by the SEC, which they argue have failed to come up with clear rules for crypto, and put too much emphasis on enforcement.
But while Coinbase has butted heads with U.S. regulators, the company has also recently highlighted the benefits of being a U.S.-based crypto company, especially in light of the FTX crash.
FTX and another major Coinbase rival, Binance, crypto’s largest crypto exchange, are based overseas and are not allowed to operate in the U.S. Industry observers have argued that FTX and Binance, which launched only in the last few years, grew spectacularly because of lax regulatory supervision which led to the recent fiasco.
Grewal cited the steps Coinbase has taken to improve its compliance programs, including the company’s use of “crypto-focused” anti-money laundering tools and a proprietary system for evaluating customer risks.
“We believe that New York – and the broader industry – needs more crypto players committed to compliance and working with regulators,” Grewal also wrote.