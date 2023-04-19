Who will win the legal brawl between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission? That’s the biggest question in crypto right now.
The SEC sued Ripple in 2020, accusing the company of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency it uses for its network as securities.
A decision on the case, which is now in the hands of a U.S. magistrate judge in New York, is imminent.
The SEC case is based on the federal agency’s claim that most cryptocurrencies are securities that must comply with strict financial regulations, including strict disclosure requirements similar to those followed by publicly traded companies. The crypto industry rejects that view.
The SEC, which has waged an aggressive campaign against key players in the crypto industry, is widely expected to prevail.
But what if Ripple pulls off an upset?
The consensus has been that a Ripple upset win would be a victory for crypto.
“If Ripple obtains an outright win—i.e. a ruling that the company did not engage in an unregistered securities offering—it would have significant impact,” Marc Fagel, a former SEC regional director for SEC and a critic of the crypto industry, told The Examiner.
A Ripple victory could mean that other issuers of cryptocurrencies “would be emboldened, and other courts could rely on the ruling in other cases,” he added. It would also ease the pressure on crypto exchanges, like Coinbase and Kraken, which offer digital assets that the SEC argues should be regulated as securities. Fagel argued that a ruling in favor of Ripple “would be an erroneous decision.”
But it could also be a limited victory and some crypto industry leaders actually see potential drawbacks to such an outcome.
A Ripple win in a New York federal court may have limited benefits for crypto, said Cathy Yoon, chief legal officer of MPCH, a crypto technology company. “The fear is that a win at the district court level would limit the ruling to the specific facts in Ripple and would have weaker precedential value,” she told The Examiner.
That’s why there are those in industry who are eyeing an even bigger victory, she said. “What we discussed is that a good result is if Ripple loses in district court, appeals and is able to take this to the [Supreme Court]. A win at the SC level would be better,” Yoon said. “A win now would be so narrow and would only apply to Ripple. It wouldn’t help the greater space.”
In fact, the battle will likely go before the nation’s top court whoever wins. If the SEC loses, the regulator “would almost certainly appeal it,” Fagel said.
Ripple also signaled that the company is gearing up for a bigger showdown. Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty tweeted recently that the SEC has lost five of its last six cases before the Supreme Court.
In any case, whatever the outcome in this legal battle, the bitter brawl -- and public sniping -- will go on.
Alderoty praised the entities who challenged the regulator before the Supreme Court and “had the courage and resources to fight back against the SEC’s bullying and clinging to stretch legal positions that were not faithful to the law.”
Another former SEC official, John Reed Stark, who is also critical of the crypto industry said in a LinkedIn post that the case’s outcome “probably won’t alter the course of relentless, stubborn, nonsensical and exploitive Big Crypto bluster.”