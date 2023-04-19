RippleVsSEC
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

Who will win the legal brawl between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission? That’s the biggest question in crypto right now.

The SEC sued Ripple in 2020, accusing the company of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency it uses for its network as securities.

