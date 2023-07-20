The downturn has been rough on Bay Area tech startups. But despite the high-profile bashing of San Francisco and the entire region, one thing is clear at the end of the first half of 2023: VCs still love The City.
The market slump caused the Bay Area's share of total deal count to fall below 20% for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to the second-quarter report by National Venture Capital Association and Pitchbook.
But the Bay Area remained dominant, recording 567 deals with a total value of around $16 billion in the quarter.
New York posted 458 deals valued at $5 billion, LA had 198 deals worth $2 billion and Boston had 183 valued at $4.5 billion. The Bay Area deals were more than 30 times bigger than Miami, which recorded 79 deals for a total value of $500 million.
"If you see where a lot of the financing occurs, it is very much concentrated in the Bay Area," Andrea Schulz, a technology audit partner at Grant Thornton, told The Examiner. "When you're talking about emerging growth companies and startup financing, you see that the Bay Area has a significant portion of that."
To be sure, the venture capital industry is still reeling from a series of shocks, including the sudden spike in interest rates. The Bay Area has taken its share of hits from the economic downturn which has led to major layoffs and the collapse of two major regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.
"As the first half of 2023 draws to a close, the venture capital ecosystem is struggling to adapt to a market that has not been seen in years," the report said.
But investors still view the region as a major hub of tech innovation, underlined by the ongoing surge in interest in AI companies.
Logan Allin, managing partner and founder of Fin Capital, agreed, saying, "We are still absolutely long San Francisco and the Bay Area."
"Certainly, the Bay Area was less than 20% of overall U.S. VC deal count in the first quarter, but it was 42% based on a dollar basis," which is actually higher than in prior years, he told The Examiner.
A big factor was the heightened VC interest in AI following the enormous success of ChatGPT. "You could argue some of that pop was attributed to OpenAI which represented $10 billion for the Bay Area," Allin added, referring to Microsoft's massive investment in the ChatGPT creator.
There's some speculation that the bust is about to turn into a boom again.
"We believe a new tech bull market has begun to take shape led by the AI Revolution and we expect to see a better than expected second-quarter earnings season for the tech space over the next few weeks," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told clients in a note.
Schulz of Grant and Thornton said "the public markets are starting to rally. It feels like the tide is shifting again."
That could be a good sign for tech startups, especially the more established companies that had been looking to go public, but got sidetracked by the dramatic change in the economic environment.
Two prominent examples are the Bay Area financial technology powerhouses, Stripe and Plaid.
"I'm watching that closely because there might be later stage companies that are backlogged right now, that could start looking at maybe accessing the capital markets and going through an IPO," she said.
The AI boom has fired up the Bay Area tech startup scene once again. But Heather Gates, an executive with Deloitte in San Francisco, said VC interest in the Bay Area "isn't unique to AI."
"I've been in the valley 30 years, and this whole ecosystem is what drives economic booms," she said. "Of course, there's the bust which feels like we're in now, certainly in The City. But some of the greatest technologies are still being built here and predominant investment goes here."