SF Skyline

The Bay Area tech still rules when it comes to venture capital funding.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

The downturn has been rough on Bay Area tech startups. But despite the high-profile bashing of San Francisco and the entire region, one thing is clear at the end of the first half of 2023: VCs still love The City.

The market slump caused the Bay Area's share of total deal count to fall below 20% for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to the second-quarter report by National Venture Capital Association and Pitchbook.

