UCSF scientists isolated the human protein that detects propionate, the molecule that gives Swiss cheese its rich, pungent scent and taste, then watched it closely to see the magic.

Molecular biologists at the University of California, San Francisco have made a breakthrough in understanding the human sense of smell — a notoriously ephemeral process that has evaded precise description until now.

This month, for the first time, researchers were able to capture how a human odor receptor detects a scent molecule. Click here to view the interactive 3D model.

The scent molecule (yellow and red) and the receptor (green, beige, cyan and violet) are pictured here in a 3D model.

