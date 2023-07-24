Workers remove Twitter sign from Mid-Market HQ

Workers remove the Twitter sign from the company’s headquarters on Market Street and 10th Street in San Francisco on Monday, July 24, 2023. San Francisco police officers stopped the removal of the sign because they said the building’s management and Elon Musk’s company didn’t properly communicate ahead of its removal.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Twitter has been renamed “X,” marking yet another quirky turn in the recent history of the once iconic company which Elon Musk acquired for $44 billion last year.

The San Francisco tech company announced its new name Sunday with a post from CEO Linda Yaccarino who said, ”X is here! Let’s do this!” The announcement followed Musk ‘s own post over the weekend, declaring, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Construction workers and San Francisco police officers stand in front of the removed characters from Twitter’s Mid-Market headquarters on Monday July 24, 2023.

