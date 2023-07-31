When X — the San Francisco social media platform formerly known as Twitter — rebranded last week, the once and former owner of the company’s current handle was blissfully unaware.
Gene Hwang, a 52-year-old San Francisco photographer and the holder of the “@X” Twitter account since March 2007, was at a pinball tournament just outside of Edmonton, Canada, when the company’s owner, Elon Musk, sent a series of tweets — X’s? — on July 22 saying the company would “bid adieu” to “all the birds.”
When Hwang landed in San Francisco two days later, his phone blew up with texts and Twitter mentions.
On Monday night, he received an email informing him that the “@X” handle — old enough to have its own California driver’s license — was no longer his.
In exchange for taking over his handle, Twitter offered to migrate Hwang to a different handle, as well as control over another inactive, unnamed single-letter account, a tour of the company’s headquarters and X merchandise.
Only in San Francisco, Hwang said.
“It’s totally bizarre,” he told The Examiner. “This is what can happen to you if you live in San Francisco. You can have all this crazy stuff.”
Hwang moved from Atlanta to The City in 1997, living in the Presidio and SoMa before eventually settling in the Mission. He witnessed Twitter’s rise online and off, joining the platform about a year after its founding and living in The City when the company received a tax break to root itself in Mid-Market.
Now, following Musk’s $44 billion purchase last year, the microblogging giant is charting a new path that the billionaire CEO has repeatedly hinted could take it out of San Francisco entirely. Analysts have questioned the move, with some claiming that Musk’s latest decision has wiped billions of dollars in brand value from the company.
Hwang certainly didn’t expect such meaning when he first set up the single-letter “X” account more than 16 years ago, much less being at the center of headlines around the world.
The letter is Hwang’s middle initial and, acutely aware of the 140-character limit in 2007, he and several friends picked up single-character handles to save space.
He was not, however, aware of Musk’s decadeslong obsession with the letter “X” until recently.
Ex // Top Stories
An unclear resolution to rehire laid off faculty causes confusion and growing waitlists
The recall affects almost 11,000 cases of soup sold in Trader Joe's in seven states, including the six stores in San Francisco
The group has established a petition pleading for the company to hold off, but Anchor's assets are still scheduled to be turned over in early August.
Musk runs SpaceX, and his electric car company, Tesla, sells a Model X. He founded X.com in 1999, which ultimately merged with another online bank and became PayPal. One of his children is named X Æ A-12.
The billionaire said in October that buying Twitter was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” He reiterated those intentions when he hired Linda Yaccarino as the social network’s CEO earlier this year.
Hwang said he locked his account, which started “getting a lot of noise” after Musk changed Twitter verification to allow anyone paying for a subscription to receive a blue checkmark.
“It was a little easier to read and manage things before the transition, and it got even crazier,” he said, noting that fellow single-letter accounts had long received outsized attention.
As Musk made his “X” intentions clear, Hwang thought it was just a matter of time until Twitter took control of his account. Unlike a domain squatter who owned the Toys “R” Us website back when Hwang worked for an agency designing the retailer’s e-commerce site in the 1990s, he figured Twitter’s terms of service didn’t leave him much room to hang on to the handle, let alone get anything for it.
Hwang liked a suggestion of receiving a Model X or a ride on a SpaceX rocket — “William Shatner went to space. He’s a lot older than me!” — and allowed his mind to briefly consider the possibilities.
But he always knew those odds were long, so he accepted the new handle for his old account: He’s @x123345678998765 now and is content to “leave it there.”
“That’s where it should end,” he joked.
But not before doing some good.
Recognizing the attention his account was still receiving after its name changed, Hwang plugged First Exposures, a youth photography and mentoring program with which he volunteers, from his new handle. He said the mentoring provides participants with “a consistent adult” in their lives when they haven’t necessarily had one.
If he does meet with X executives, he’d like to raise the possibility of the company matching employees’ donations to the nonprofit.
“Some of the young people are really, really talented,” Hwang said. “It’s really amazing to see what stuff they do and how they inspire us as much as, hopefully, we’re helping them.”