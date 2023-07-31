Gene Hwang

Gene Hwang, the San Francisco-based photographer who had the “@X” Twitter handle since 2007, is taking his account change in stride.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

When X — the San Francisco social media platform formerly known as Twitter — rebranded last week, the once and former owner of the company’s current handle was blissfully unaware.

Gene Hwang, a 52-year-old San Francisco photographer and the holder of the “@X” Twitter account since March 2007, was at a pinball tournament just outside of Edmonton, Canada, when the company’s owner, Elon Musk, sent a series of tweets — X’s? — on July 22 saying the company would “bid adieu” to “all the birds.”

