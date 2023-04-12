Twitter’s really having a terrible week.
Just days after an infantile gag to change its HQ sign, it was revealed that the social network ceased to exist as a legal entity after being gobbled up by a company called X.
Then NPR essentially said it has had it with Elon Musk’s gimmicks and is leaving the platform.
NPR made the decision after Musk mislabeled the public radio network as “state-affiliated” media suggesting it was similar to the media organizations in countries run by oppressive, undemocratic regimes. The term is typically used “for propaganda outlets in Russia, China and other autocratic countries,” an NPR report announcing the decision said.
Musk subsequently acknowledged that the label may not have been accurate. Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media,” which NPR maintained was inaccurate and misleading. NPR is a private nonprofit that gets some funding — less than 1% of its $300 million annual budget — from a federally funded entity, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
“At this point I have lost my faith in the decision-making at Twitter,” NPR CEO John Lansing said in the report. “I would need some time to understand whether Twitter can be trusted again.”
Lansing also said: “I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility.”
NPR’s decision comes amid a reported spike in hate speech and misinformation on Twitter since Musk took over in October 2022. Twitter recently demanded that users pay to have a verified check mark on their accounts. Musk also recently pulled the verified check mark on the account of the New York Times, which refused and which the Twitter owner branded as “propaganda.”
In another quirky twist in the Twitter story under Musk, it was revealed that the social network has ceased to exist as a legal entity after it was absorbed by X Corp. A legal filing stated that Twitter “has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists,” according to an Ars Technica report.
Musk cryptically tweeted “X,” on Tuesday. X.com was the name of the company he set up in the 1990s that also led to the creation of PayPal.
The move has sparked speculation that Musk plans to build out Twitter as a payments platform.
Twitter responded to The Examiner’s request for comment with a poop emoji.
On Sunday, Musk also said the company had painted over the “w” on the sign on its San Francisco HQ to change it to “Titter.”