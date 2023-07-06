Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk agree to a cage fight match

It remains unclear if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will actually face off in a cage fight, but another kind of brawl is taking shape between the two tech titans.

This week, Facebook parent Meta is expected to roll out a new real-time Instagram microblogging site called Threads in a direct challenge to Twitter, the beleaguered social network Musk bought last year.

