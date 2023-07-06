It remains unclear if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will actually face off in a cage fight, but another kind of brawl is taking shape between the two tech titans.
This week, Facebook parent Meta is expected to roll out a new real-time Instagram microblogging site called Threads in a direct challenge to Twitter, the beleaguered social network Musk bought last year.
“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” a preview of the app said on the Apple Store site.
It’s the latest attempt by a tech company to move into Twitter’s turf at a time when there’s growing consensus that Musk has transformed the once vibrant social media site into an unstable and unsavory platform.
Under Musk, Twitter has become notorious for allowing hate speech and disinformation and for embracing controversial monetization tactics. Just last week, Musk announced that Twitter was imposing limits on the number of posts users could see.
Meta executives saw the potential gain in taking advantage of the Musk chaos shortly after he took over. “Twitter is in crisis and Meta needs its mojo back,” a Meta employee wrote in an internal post last year, The New York Times. “LET’S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER.”
But while Meta is certainly a giant in social networking, there are serious doubts about Team Zuckerberg’s ability to challenge Twitter.
Threads has “the potential to be a real threat to Twitter, particularly at this time when people are frustrated with limits on content consumed and other unwanted features,” Melody Brue, principal tech analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy, told The Examiner. “Younger users who use Instagram but not Twitter might try Threads given its connection to Instagram.”
But despite Twitter’s mounting problems under Musk, the social media platform still has a sizable user base, she said.
“Regardless of how much people dislike the functionality of Twitter they love the utility of it, the ability to reach a large audience with quick thoughts that are acceptable if they aren’t perfectly crafted,” Brue said.
Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst of Valoir, agreed, saying while Twitter is “vulnerable to defections right now because of Musk's crazy policies,” the social network still rules when it comes to microblogging.
Other recent challengers, such as Mastodon, Post Social and Bluesky, founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, have yet to post any significant gains against the social network.
“We've been enduring Musk's ownership of Twitter for almost a year now, and despite the efforts of Mastodon, Post, and others, Twitter is still by far the dominant platform,” Wettemann said. “‘If you build it they will come’ only applies in the ‘Field of Dreams.’”
And Team Zuckerberg faces a serious problem: Meta’s isn’t exactly the hot tech trailblazer that it once was.
“Meta's problem is that it is no longer cool,” Rob Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, told The Examiner. “The blue FB app is dying. Even Instagram faces stiff competition from TikTok with the younger generation. People want an alternative to Twitter, but the question is if interesting things and people will go on the Meta product. If a user goes on it and there is ‘no one there of interest’ they will stop going.”
While Twitter is falling apart under Musk, Siegel said it’s unclear if a challenger can easily take its place.
“If Musk makes more changes that make the platform less useful to the average person, I think it could eventually die,” he said. But “I'm not sure it gets replaced by anything else.”
Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates, said there is clearly “an opening for a well-curated real-time messaging platform that doesn’t let crazy people take over channels.”
But building a new microblogging site that can scale is tough, he said. And while Musk has been widely criticized for the controversial way he’s been running Twitter, Zuckberberg hasn’t exactly won rave reviews for his leadership at Meta, especially given his much-hyped but underwhelming pivot to the metaverse.
“Facebook was the one good idea Zuck had,” Kay argued. “But like many rich guys, he now assumes he’s an expert at everything. And he gets to indulge his childish impulses and pick a fight with other sociopaths, whatever the forum.”
To be sure, the road ahead for Twitter is unclear under Musk. But “Facebook is unlikely to change that just by entering the market,” Wettemann argued.
“Twitter's downfall will likely come from Musk's own bad business decisions, not from Zuckerberg – even if there is a cage match.”