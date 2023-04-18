Twitter has apparently decided to make it easier to hound members of the transgender community.
The social network quietly tweaked policy against “hateful conduct,” removing language that specifically banned words and other content targeting transgender people.
The change was first reported by the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, which said the Twitter policy previously stated that the social network prohibited “targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”
Deadnaming refers to the practice of calling a transgender's name before the person transitioned or intentionally using the wrong gender for that person. The last line was deleted two weeks ago according to the Wayback Machine internet archive, GLAAD said.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy “the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike.”
Ellis noted that other popular social media platforms, including TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook, “maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.”
Asked for comment, Twitter responded via email with a poop emoji.
News of Twitter’s policy change follows a series of controversies regarding how the social network under Elon Musk has labeled major news organizations.
On Monday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said it was pausing its Twitter activities after the social network labeled the news organization as “69% government-funded media.”
The move aimed to portray the public broadcasting organization as a government-controlled entity, a view that the CBC rejected, saying its “editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act.”