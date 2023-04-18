Twitter HQ in SF with 'w' partially deleted

At Twitter headquarters in SF, the “w” in the company’s name has been painted in the background color.

 Craig Lee / The Examiner

Twitter has apparently decided to make it easier to hound members of the transgender community.

The social network quietly tweaked policy against “hateful conduct,” removing language that specifically banned words and other content targeting transgender people.

