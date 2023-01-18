twitter neon sign

The item with the highest bid just before 10 a.m. was a 41 foot tall Twitter Bird Statue going for $100,000.

How much were people willing to spend on Twitter’s office decor? Tens of thousands of dollars apparently.

The social media giant’s highly-publicized online auction of surplus assets from its San Francisco headquarters concluded on Wednesday morning after 27 hours of bidding. The sale included 631 lots containing office furniture, supplies, memorabilia and kitchen appliances, seemingly plucked from your favorite Michelin-starred restaurant.

The bidding for the Twitter bird statue starts at $25.
A sound proof conference room had a bid as high as $11,500.
The listing for the 6 foot plant sculpture of the “@” symbol notes that it currently contains artificial plants, but those can be replaced with real plants.
A Kegerator brand beer dispenser was up for grabs during the auction.

