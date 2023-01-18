How much were people willing to spend on Twitter’s office decor? Tens of thousands of dollars apparently.
The social media giant’s highly-publicized online auction of surplus assets from its San Francisco headquarters concluded on Wednesday morning after 27 hours of bidding. The sale included 631 lots containing office furniture, supplies, memorabilia and kitchen appliances, seemingly plucked from your favorite Michelin-starred restaurant.
The auction’s host, Heritage Global Partners, based in Hayward, is not publicly publishing the winning bid for any lot that sold. The Examiner reached out to the company for more information on the auction results, but has not received a response.
However, The Examiner checked the bidding prices minutes before most of the listings closed and found that the item with the highest bid just before 10 a.m. was a 41-foot-tall Twitter bird statue going for, at the time, $100,000. The second most pricey asset was a 40-foot-tall neon Twitter bird light electrical display, whose current bid was at $35,000.
In addition, several items remained up for bid even after the 10 a.m. deadline, which when The Examiner checked the listings included a double full size combi oven with a high bid of $20,500, a pizza bake oven at $10,000, a 60 foot long heavy duty griddle at $8,750, and a sound proof office phone booth and conference room at $4,500 and $11,500 respectively.
The selection of goods was also highlighted by a 75 foot tall sculpture planter in the shape of an “@” sign (currently containing artificial plants but those can be replaced with real plants, the listing notes), 46 cases containing over 70,000 KN-96 masks, a Kegerator brand beer dispenser and a digital photo booth.
Other pieces up for grabs ranged from blenders, espresso machines, coffee grinders, floor mixers, refrigerators, vegetable dryers, kettles, TVs, monitors, standing desks and much more.
Since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of the social media giant in October, nearly one-third of the staff has either been laid off, fired or quit. His tumultuous three-month tenure as CEO has included a spate of cost-cutting actions which he defended last month in a Twitter spaces call.
“This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” he said.
Musk’s turbulent last few months continued this week when a trial kicked off centered on one of his tweets from four years ago, which Tesla investors claimed cost them millions of dollars.
