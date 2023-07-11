Four years ago, veteran investor Ricardo Angel led the launch of a San Francisco venture capital fund that he hoped would help save the world.
"We are in a great place and moment in time to spur significant change," he said when he announced the birth of Piva Capital in December 2019.
The timing was actually unfortunate: A few months later, it seemed like the world was about to end.
Piva Capital, whose investments focused on clean tech and climate tech startups, began shortly before the COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020.
"We were just getting going, then the world changed," Angel told The Examiner. "The world was gonna end and people were panicking."
The world didn't end. But after the pandemic, Piva was forced to grapple with a market meltdown and an economic slump punctuated by interest rate spikes and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. It was a tough launch for a VC firm with an already challenging mission: investing in cleantech means playing a long game. Successful bets may not pay off for five years, even longer.
"What we do is very hard," Angel said. "It takes a village in terms of skills, capabilities and management team. It takes a lot more time. It takes a lot more money. Having said that, if you're successful, you can still do very well and, at the same time, do a lot of good."
Doing a lot of good means being able "to actually achieve and be able to meet the energy demands of the growing population, to meet the food demands of the growing population — to achieve net zero by 2050." he said, referring to the goal set by the United Nations Climate Change Conference to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to zero by the middle of the 21st century.
A native of Colombia, Angel spent 20 years in venture capital for General Electric and Chevron in the U.S. before launching an independent venture capital firm.
His team came up with the name "Piva," which stands for "people, innovation and value add." What does the "a" mean?
"It sounded cool," he said. "It's simple, easy to remember. It doesn't mean anything bad." Piva is actually Czech for beer.
Piva's focus on cleantech was inspired by the huge advances in technology over the past 20 years.
"We have more tools now than 20 years ago, — incredible compute power, communication bandwidth, materials, and manufacturing processes."
But the startups Piva is supporting face "a daunting task," he acknowledged. Piva, which has $500 million under asset management, is investing in startups that are looking to change the way the world uses energy, produces food, delivers goods and services using technologies that will likely take time to scale.
"What we're doing needs to be economical and cost-effective and be really able to scale up," he said. "If the technologies we're investing in don't scale up, the impact is going to be very limited."
In January last year, Piva led a $30 million Series B investment round for Xage, which offers cybersecurity technology geared to clean energy providers, led by wind and solar energy companies.
Three months later, Piva led a $37 million Series A funding round for Pyka, which is developing electronic autonomous aircraft designed for commercial purposes, such as agricultural operations.
In May 2022, Piva led a $25 million Series B investment round for Oobli, formerly known as Joywell Foods, whose proprietary fermentation technology is making it possible to access sweet proteins that could help dramatically reduce land needed for sugar production.
"For every 1% that I can reduce the need for sugarcane, I give back about 650,000 acres of sugarcane," Oobli CEO Ali Wing told The Examiner.
Cleantech and climate tech startups have been attracting more VC investments over the past decade, propelled by the rise of electric cars and alternative energy.
In fact, the Bay Area has emerged as an important cleantech hub. From 2016 to 2021, the region's startups attracted $19 billion in cleantech investments, outpacing other tech hubs worldwide.
However, like the rest of tech, the cleantech industry has taken a hit from the economic downturn. Climate tech startups raised $5.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 36% year-over-year, and off more than 50% from its peak in the third quarter of 2021, according to PitchBook.
But there's been an upside to the downturn which follows what's been criticized as overheated tech valuations, particularly in crypto.
"The removal of the opportunity to make a fast dollar out of an NFT (non fungible token) startup, helps companies with longer term goals," Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood told The Examiner. "Because now at least the venture guys got time to take your meeting. So that's good."
The market slump is somewhat also a more ideal environment for operators building startups for the long haul, which is typically the case in cleantech.
"My job is to build and to grow," Wing of Oobli said. "Honestly, the more hyper-valued markets are, they're not as rational, So it's harder for an operator to know what it is you're supposed to shoot for. When I see these corrections, I actually sort of lean into them as an operator because the business of how you build a company is more tied to the fundamentals than what you see are transaction values that come out of these really, really high valuation moments."
Pyka CEO Michael Norcia echoed this view. During the heightened focus on high VC valuations in 2021-2022, , "the key metric of success that I felt I was evaluated against was my ability to raise large amounts of capital. It wasn't so much our business fundamentals. It has nothing to do with a company being successful."
"That, thankfully, has changed pretty dramatically," he said, noting how investors are more focused on "pragmatic and logical" measures of a successful startup.
The tech downturn has led to massive layoffs, including at startups in what observers described as overvalued sectors. This has made it easier for cleantech startups to find talent. "We have recruited one or two refugees from the crypto sector," Greatwood of Xage said.
Wing of Oobli said "it's a great time to find talent," adding "It's hard to be in a bidding wars for talent when there's supply and demand is out of whack. Now it's a faster path to identifying the need for talent and closing them."
Success in cleantech means embracing a long view. This is particularly true for hardware tech companies like Pyka, Norcia said. For "almost every hardware company that has done something meaningful, it takes close to a decade for their hard work to really turn into something your friend might have heard of," he said.
Cleantech investors have a much longer sort of time horizon and are much more realistic about that," he said. But it's not always an easy sell, and there are "very worthwhile companies that are kind of struggling to sort of get people to make that 10-year bet," Greatwood of Xage said.
And the rewards are not guaranteed to be as impressive as with other tech sectors, Angel said.
"I don't know if you're gonna be able to get 1000 times your money back, but you certainly can get 20 to 50 times your money back which is pretty good," he said. "You can do very well and at the same time do a lot of good."
After all, these big bets are worth taking given what's at stake, Angel said. "The high level target of Net Zero by 2050, that is very ambitious. It's going to be very difficult for us to get there. We're going to need technology and innovation. We need all hands on deck."