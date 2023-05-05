Golden State Warriors Forecast.gif

Unanimous AI swarm session projects a 65% chance that the Warriors wil beat the Lakers in the playoffs.

An AI startup has great news for Warriors fans.

There’s a 65% chance Golden State will win the playoffs showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the series will likely be close, according to Unanimous AI, which has been successful in predicting business outcomes and even the Kentucky Derby.

Warriors fans celebrate with Klay Thompson No. 11 after he scored a three point shot against the Lakers

Warriors fans celebrate with Klay Thompson No. 11 after he scored a three point shot against the Lakers in the first half of game 2 in the playoffs at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Warriors win 127-100.

