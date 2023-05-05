An AI startup has great news for Warriors fans.
There’s a 65% chance Golden State will win the playoffs showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the series will likely be close, according to Unanimous AI, which has been successful in predicting business outcomes and even the Kentucky Derby.
The technology, dubbed swarm AI, is patterned after the way a swarm of bees or a school of fish make collective decisions for the benefit of a group.
“There’s this long history of research people sometimes referred to as collective intelligence or wisdom of crowds that shows that groups are smarter than individuals,” Unanimous AI CEO Louis Rosenberg told The Examiner. “And that’s true.”
Take the example of fish, he said.
“You have thousands of fish. Each one has a slightly different view of the world. Each one has slightly different experiences, slightly different temperament or personality. None of them are in charge. And yet they can function as a superorganism, navigating the oceans for hundreds of millions of years successfully, making all kinds of decisions often on things that individuals couldn’t have done on their own.”
Unanimous AI uses “swarm sessions” in which individuals respond to a series of questions about a topic. For its projections on the Warriors-Lakers series, the company connected with a group of 27 “sports enthusiasts” who answered questions in a six-minute session.
This isn’t a poll or a form of crowdsourcing the way many people understand it nowadays.
A swarm AI session features what is essentially an online game. There’s a giant puck in the middle and the participants use a magnet tool to move it around. During the session, participants respond to each question by trying to move the puck to their response.
“Each person is able to express their sentiment in a really simple way by controlling this little magnet,” Rosenberg said. “It’s not a vote. It’s continuous. The AI is watching everybody’s behavior, determining who has strong sentiments, who has weak sentiments, who’s ambivalent.”
People typically “have different levels of conviction” about any subject, he added. And the technology records and measures that by also tracking how their views change during the session.
“So it’s this feedback loop where where people react, the AI watches their reactions and guides the swarm. And then as soon as the swarm starts to move, people change their behaviors. So it’s like the people are influencing AI, the AI is influencing the people and they converge together on a solution. That’s very often the best combination of their knowledge and wisdom, basically the best combination of their sentiments.”
The core principle of the technology is rooted in the way nature works, Rosenberg said.
“Nature figured this out over hundreds of millions of years of evolution,” he said. “If you want to have a population or group and reach decisions in efficient ways, have them form these systems. It evolved independently multiple times — schools of fish, swarms of bees and flocks of birds. They have very similar methods because it’s really the way that social species within large groups make the best decisions.”
Unanimous AI, whose customers include major banks, the United Nations and the U.S. Air Force, has used swarm AI to predict the top four finishers of the 2016 Kentucky Derby and helped a fashion retailer project its top selling sweaters in an upcoming holiday shopping season.
The company’s projection that the Warriors have a 65% chance of beating the Lakers was based on a swarm session of 27 sports enthusiasts.
Rosenberg said the participants were “not experts, not professionals — just regular fans” who logged into the Unanimous platform and spent about six minutes in a “real-time swarm intelligence” session moderated by the company’s algorithms. The company identified participants through the Amazon Mechanical Turk, an online crowdsourcing site used by businesses to find workers for part-time online tasks.
The session featured key questions, including:
Which team has the rebounding advantage? Answer: Lakers by a small margin.
Which team will the turnover battle? Answer: Warriors by a small margin.
Which team will score more from the perimeter? Answer: Warriors by a wide margin.
One question played a critical role in the swarm AI’s projection. Which key player is most likely to miss time with injuries? Answer: Anthony Davis.
“The most significant underlying factor in driving the 65% probability is the belief that Lakers star Anthony Davis has a high probability of reinjuring himself during the seven game stretch, a factor that tipped the scales further toward Golden State than would otherwise have been the result,” Rosenberg said.
The technology is not infallible, of course. Unanimous AI had projected that the Warriors had a narrow 60% chance of winning Game 1 based on another swarm session. The Warriors lost by 5 points.
Game 1 in a series is typically the hardest to predict “because the humans in the loop have not yet had a chance to see the two teams play,” Rosenberg said. “But once the humans in the loop have seen a single game, we can now amplify their knowledge, wisdom, and intuition to greatly outperform statistical models that only leverage the numbers and don’t leverage all the intangibles that humans are processing when they watch sports.”
Game 2 was different. Unanimous AI predicted that the Warriors had a 73% chance of winning. Golden State crushed the Lakers by 27 points.
Game 3 will be more like Game 1, only slightly more challenging. Unanimous AI still predicts a 58% chance that the Warriors will win. That’s even lower than the projection for Game 1 in which they lost.
“The Lakers are now the home team and have the ‘home team advantage,’ which also impacts win probabilities,” Rosenberg said. “Sports are complicated.”
Rosenberg says he’s not really inclined to cheer for either the Warriors or the Lakers. “I’m not a sports fan, and I live half-way between SF and LA,” he said. “But I guess I need to root for Golden State on this one.”
