Snapchat doesn't want its chance with chatbot technology to time-out. But it knows the tech isn't quite picture perfect yet.
Snapchat is teaming up with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, to create a custom chatbot for snap users. The company announced the collaboration in a statement on the Snap Inc. website on Feb. 27. The rollout began shortly after, available first to Snapchat+ subscribers for $3.99 a month but the company’s aim is to make it available to all users, the Verge reported.
Snap Inc.’s statement describes some of the possible conversation topics you and “My AI” might gab about: birthday gift ideas, weekend plan recommendations, or “a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.” You can give the chatbot a name and customize the background of the conversation to personalize the persona.
And then, the disclaimers begin.
Of the announcement's four short paragraphs, two are dedicated to warning users about the potential downfalls of the technology. Users are warned not to ask the bot for advice or tell it secrets because “My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything,” the statement reads.
The chatbot has been programmed to avoid giving information that may be biased, harmful or misleading, but if Bing and Google’s chatbots are any reliable example, mistakes are bound to happen.
According to the Verge, the bot has been trained to follow Snap’s trust and safety guidelines and is prohibited from responses with swear words or sexually explicit language. If users encounter an error in those safeguards or a wonky response, they can submit feedback on the message.
In the meantime, Snap Inc.’s statement leaves My AI interlocutors with an ever-encouraging note of exploration: “please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!”