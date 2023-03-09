Snapchat

Snapchat and OpenAI are collaboration on a chatbot for Snapchat users.

Snapchat doesn't want its chance with chatbot technology to time-out. But it knows the tech isn't quite picture perfect yet. 

Snapchat is teaming up with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, to create a custom chatbot for snap users. The company announced the collaboration in a statement on the Snap Inc. website on Feb. 27. The rollout began shortly after, available first to Snapchat+ subscribers for $3.99 a month but the company’s aim is to make it available to all users, the Verge reported

