Silvergate, the California bank that became an important player in what had been a fast-growing crypto market, is shutting down.
Silvergate announced Wednesday that it is winding down operations and voluntarily liquidating the bank “in an orderly manner and in accordance with applicable regulatory processes.”
The collapse of the bank, which also became famous for trying to salvage Facebook’s blockchain payment system, underlined the ongoing crisis in crypto, which has reeled from a major market crash and scandals involving key industry players led by FTX.
Shares of Silvergate plunged more than 30% in after-hours trading. The announcement apparently spooked investors of another major crypto company, Coinbase. The San Francisco company saw its stock slide nearly 2% after hours, giving up gains in the regular session.
Clothilde Hewlett, commissioner of the state Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, said the agency was “monitoring the situation closely to facilitate the safe and expeditious voluntary liquidation of Silvergate Bank.”
The DFPI is also “evaluating compliance with all financial laws, as well as safety and soundness obligations, and is working closely with relevant Federal counterparts,” she said in a statement.
Silvergate’s collapse is significant because it represents the fall of what was essentially a traditional financial institution that catered to the crypto market. The bank facilitated the movement of dollars in and out of crypto trading platforms, which became a lucrative business when cryptocurrencies were a hot market.
But the collapse of the industry and the sudden spike in interest rates created serious liquidity problems for Silvergate. The bank has promised that its liquidation plan “includes full repayment of all deposits.”
Todd Baker, a senior fellow with the Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy, told The Examiner that Silvergate ran into serious trouble after “crypto trading started being less attractive as opposed to other types of activities and so the amounts on deposit started to decline because crypto trading was going into a recession.”
The crypto market crash wiped out about $2 trillion in value over the past year and raised concerns about the industry’s impact on the financial system. The scandals involving major crypto companies like FTX also amplified perceptions of the industry as being rife with corruption and fraud.