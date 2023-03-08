Broken Crypto

Silvergate announced Wednesday that it is winding down operations and voluntarily liquidating the bank.

Silvergate, the California bank that became an important player in what had been a fast-growing crypto market, is shutting down.

Silvergate announced Wednesday that it is winding down operations and voluntarily liquidating the bank “in an orderly manner and in accordance with applicable regulatory processes.”

