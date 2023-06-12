Krishna Gade had already spent years building tools to make AI easier to explain when ChatGPT was introduced last November.
The CEO of Fiddler Labs, a pioneering Silicon Valley startup in the field of explainable AI, was impressed — and worried.
"It was obviously a surreal moment," he told The Examiner. "How well it answered the questions was kind of magical. It was both amazing but also quite frightening."
Fear of the harm AI could cause has triggered calls to regulate it. AI leaders — including Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT — recently published a statement warning of the technology's "extinction risk."
The problem has become more pronounced with new programs like ChatGPT, which triggered a scramble to deploy AI tools for a wide range of business applications. On Monday, software giant Salesforce unveiled AI Cloud, a new suite of AI-enabled business tools that can "auto-generate" content and insights for developers and sales and marketing teams.
Gade, who signed the "extinction risk warning" statement, focuses on the longstanding problem with AI: ensuring the technology is working properly for businesses and organizations.
"You have AI for travel. AI for health. AI for marketing. AI for whatever," he said. "How will you make sure that the responses that these AI apps are sending are correct, or safe, or trustworthy? This is a big, big problem for our industry to solve. Because without solving it, we will be creating a dystopian world where we don't no longer know what is true and what is not true."
That was the dilemma Gade grappled with in a previous role. He had just joined Facebook as a software engineer when the social media giant was reeling from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Facebook was accused of allowing the consulting firm to use the personal data of millions of users to try to influence political campaigns, including the 2016 U.S. presidential elections won by Donald Trump.
It was a bombshell scandal that turned the spotlight on the use of "psychographic" analytics on massive amounts of data to create personality profiles of users that can be used for targeted messages.
By the time he joined Facebook, the company was already using AI to determine what stories and posts show up on a user's feed. These tools and systems were "very big black boxes" that were "hard to interpret by humans," and used to figure out "what new stories would go into the top 10 or 20 list that would get presented to the user."
"I was there at Facebook, post-Trump election, and the impact was like, 'Hey, we need to build these tools that give transparency on how our AI is using the data,'" he said.
In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Gade was part of the team that built the feature to help explain to users why certain stories were populating on their feeds.
Ex // Top Stories
The humans at the center of immigration debates are left to suffer the most consequences
Five years after 49ers Enterprises first invested in English club Leeds United, the Niners' fund on Friday agreed to purchase majority ownership of the club
Chase Center officials added the second show citing an "overwhelming demand" for tickets
"We introduced 'Why am I seeing this?' which basically gave insights into why you're seeing a particular story at a given position," he said.
His work on the Facebook project led Gade to launch Fiddler Labs in 2018. The Palo Alto startup's "explainable AI" tools help businesses and organizations safely and effectively deploy the fast-growing technology.
By then, AI was being embraced by corporations and large institutions using the technology to tap massive amounts of data to streamline their operations.
But businesses have grappled with the perception of AI as a black box technology and concerns about its accuracy. A key worry is the origins and the quality of the data used by AI tools for specific tasks.
"These AI systems are highly data dependent and we are living in a very dynamic world," Gade said. "How do we create our AI systems that are robust and resilient with all these dynamic changes and data keeps changing." Businesses "want to have a vigilant oversight."
Three years ago, IBM came up with a labeling system that businesses and institutions could use to ensure that an AI tool is deployed properly in their networks. A top IBM executive likened the system to a "nutrition label" that explains different aspects of the tool, including the source of the data set and the metrics used to judge if the AI model is accurate and fair.
But misusing AI has remained a serious concern for businesses. Gade cited the example of Zillow, which was forced to shut down a feature that used AI to determine home prices to make it easier to sell and flip them, but which ended up overestimating potential sale prices.
Then there was the uproar over Apple's credit card, which it introduced in partnership with Goldman Sachs, and was accused of discriminating against women. The problem was traced to the algorithm used for the card, which reportedly Apple representatives had a hard time explaining.
"A whole bunch of people went and complained to customer support and, and the answer they got was, 'Oh, it's just the algorithm. We don't know how it works,'" Gade said.
The introduction of ChatGPT in November "just made the problem even harder," he added. The tool made it easier for companies and organizations to use AI for their operations which makes "explainability even more challenging," Gade said.
Within weeks of ChatGPT's release, criminal hackers were finding ways to use the tool for cyberattacks. Unanimous AI CEO Louis Rosenberg also warned about the clandestine use of AI for marketing and political campaigns, turning the technology into dangerous "tools of persuasion."
Gade raised his own concerns about the risks posed by AI in a 2020 essay titled "Algorithmic Justice for All," in which he warned that "at the end of the day, we're blind to how these algorithms are making decisions."
"We pleaded for the regulations because we knew that this day will come where AI is kind of out of control," Gade told The Examiner. "The pace of acceleration is going so fast that it can be really dangerous for humanity. This is a far too important technology to just let it go on its own."