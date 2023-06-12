Fiddler Labs CEO Krishna Gade

Fiddler Labs CEO Krishna Gade who signed the "extinction risk warning" statement, focuses on the longstanding problem with AI: ensuring the technology is working properly for businesses and organizations.

Krishna Gade had already spent years building tools to make AI easier to explain when ChatGPT was introduced last November.

The CEO of Fiddler Labs, a pioneering Silicon Valley startup in the field of explainable AI, was impressed — and worried.

