Father Brendan McGuire, the pastor of St. Simon Parish in Los Altos, is helping to chart an ethical future in the industry he left to enter the priesthood more than two decades ago. 

Father Brendan McGuire, who gave up a Silicon Valley career for the priesthood, was ordained in 2000. It was odd timing in a way — that was the height of the dot-com boom.

"Boy, it was a hard thing to move away from — very hard," McGuire, who worked as a computer engineer and is now pastor of St. Simon Parish in Los Altos, told The Examiner.

