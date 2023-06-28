Father Brendan McGuire, who gave up a Silicon Valley career for the priesthood, was ordained in 2000. It was odd timing in a way — that was the height of the dot-com boom.
"Boy, it was a hard thing to move away from — very hard," McGuire, who worked as a computer engineer and is now pastor of St. Simon Parish in Los Altos, told The Examiner.
But McGuire didn't completely move away from tech. He has been helping the Vatican in an important campaign in Silicon Valley: a push for more ethical development and deployment of technologies, led by AI.
The campaign took an important step on Wednesday, when Santa Clara University's Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, in partnership with the Vatican launched the Institute for Technology Ethics and Culture and a handbook that offers tech companies and leaders "a practical roadmap" for dealing with the ethical issues and dilemmas in their industry – especially with the explosive rise of AI.
"This is an urgent matter because AI is growing so fast," McGuire, who was part of the team that developed the manual, said. "We need to act swiftly."
Bishop Paul Tighe, a top Vatican official at the Dicastery for Culture and Education in Rome, worked directly with the Markkula Center in working on the handbook.
The handbook seeks to offer guidance to tech companies and leaders in considering ethical concerns in developing and deploying technology products and services. The document spells out important "guiding principles" including "respect for human dignity and rights" and to "invest in humanity."
"The idea is that as an organization, whether you're small or large, we're calling you to action," McGuire said. "Here's a document that you can literally operationalize inside your organization. It's a how-to, a checklist. It has different ethical lenses. It's a great starting place."
The initiative underlines the growing concern about the rapid advance of AI following the launch of ChatGPT last November. The AI frenzy has led to calls for government regulation, including a warning by tech leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that "mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."
McGuire said the new initiative isn't just about AI, noting that the church has been having conversations with the tech leaders about technology ethics for years on such issues as data privacy and security.
He had studied electrical engineering and computer science, and even did his master's thesis on cybersecurity around the time the web revolution was just getting started. "I was a little ahead of my time," McGuire quipped. He had stayed in touch with friends in the tech industry.
"I would meet with all my colleagues and my friends from the tech world," he said. "They raise really significant and quite frankly ethical questions. They would regularly say we need help. We need help in ethical decision making."
The introduction of ChatGPT, which sparked the AI craze, was a game-changer, he said.
"It is a paradigmatic shift much like the way the internet came about," he said, "These inflection points in technology advances is our prime time to really get everybody involved."
While the Catholic church isn't directly involved in the tech industry, it can play an important role in the conversation on AI, he said.
"What the Vatican has is convening power," McGuire said. "The church led by Pope Francis can convene people from all different religious faiths, from all places in the world. That's what we did."
Pope Francis himself became part of the recent AI frenzy when AI-generated photos of him wearing a fancy puffer jacket and in other crazy scenarios circulated on the web. "He thought it was funny," McGuire said.
But the issues the world faces related to AI and other technologies are serious, he said. This was underscored by the "extinction risk" statement of tech leaders, led by Altman.
"I've been around technology all my life," McGuire said. "We should take it as a cautionary flag raising, to say, 'Pay attention.' I don't think there's an impending disaster, but I do think we are at an inflection point in technology. This can go in a very different place than where we want to as humanity. It's an extraordinary moment for us."