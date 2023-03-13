Like many Bay Area entrepreneurs, Michele and Konrad Alt of Klaros Group were stunned by the sudden, unexpected collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Klaros Group, which advises fintech startups and banks, is one of SVB’s clients.
“We expect the impact to our firm will be manageable,” Michele Alt told The Examiner. “Our thoughts are with the companies and their employees and customers more challenged by the failure.”
The Alts heard a lot from these companies over the weekend, many of them tech startups who have turned to the couple for guidance since the shocking news of SVB failure.
“Boy, are we talking to some anxious people today? Very anxious people,” Michele Alt said in an interview Saturday.
A key issue was on how much money the bank’s customers will be able to get back after SVB was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The standard amount covered by FDIC insurance covers is $250,000.
“You might be a fairly small company, but you maintain, I don't know, $1 million or $2 million bucks at Silicon Valley Bank,” Konrad Alt told The Examiner. “What if you've got to run payroll on Monday and all you got access to is $250,000. What do you do? There are a lot of companies dealing with that right now.”
But the situation got brighter on Sunday.
The Treasury Department announced that all SVB customers “will have access to all of their money starting Monday, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out a federal bailout of the Santa Clara bank.
“Phew!” Michele Alt said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. “SVB’s depositors are safe now,” she told The Examiner.
Still, there’s more uncertainty ahead. “All eyes now turn to what happens with banks that haven’t failed but may be facing runs,” she added.
In fact, the Treasury Department also announced another bank failure, Signature Bank in New York, which was closed Sunday.
In an interview with The Examiner, Michele and Konrad Alt talked about why the SVB failure was surprising, why it was very different from the other major bank failure last week — the crash of crypto bank Silvergate — and what the back-to-back bank meltdowns could mean for tech and banking.
This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.
Everything unraveled fast last week.
Michele Alt: Konrad and I and our colleagues have all been just expressing shock at the speed. We were kind of watching SBV about a week ago, thinking it still seemed OK. They're gonna pull this out. Friday morning was shocking. I think a big big part of that is it's the first Twitter-caused bank run in the history of deposit insurance funds. That had to do quite a bit with the speed.
There were a couple of unique aspects of SVB’s business model. They had this very close-knit group of depositors, the VC fund-related depositors. SVB was the bank to go to. They were very much part of the Twitterverse. There was sort of a spiral effect. It's sensible to say, “Well, my money is at risk. I'm gonna pull it.” But if everybody's talking at the same time, they're all pulling at the same time. Then you've got an old-fashioned bank run, no matter the modern form of communication of the panic.
There was a speculation that the bank could have gotten out of the mess but was overtaken by chatter?
Michele Alt: I think that's just a piece. That's a super interesting element and a historic element of the bank run itself. But what is absolutely the case is that SVB really had a very fundamental problem, which was that its assets were underwater. So when that run started, or when folks began withdrawing their deposits, the only way SVB could cope with that would be to sell some of its assets at a loss. Because of that fundamental problem they had, they couldn't pull it out.
It's shocking. Everything about this is shocking. SVB is a very large bank. Profitable. Really large customer base. It is amazing that that one went down.
That’s why, Ben, when you said which is scarier SVB or Silvergate, oh SVB was way scarier.
Which was uglier?
Michele Alt: OK, in this beauty contest, I would say Silvergate is uglier because there's the whole exposure to fraud, a fraudulent scheme like FTX. That's ugly. What’s uglier about SVB is the impact on a lot of folks who were doing everything right. OK. A lot of people are really, really worried. We’re fielding tons of calls about being able to make payroll.
One thing that people largely don't understand outside of banking is that the whole idea of “safe as money in the bank” is only true for folks with less than $250,000 in the bank. Lots and lots of businesses have significantly more than $250,000 in the bank at any one time in order to cover their operating costs.
The FDIC has no obligation to cover those uninsured funds. That is not its legal mandate. Talk about risk of panic and contagion. If suddenly many businesses were unable to make their payroll, imagine the downstream effects. Just terrible. Terrible as an economic matter and also terrible optics for the regulators. (The Treasury Department announced Sunday that SVB clients will have access to all their funds.)
Let's talk about the scenarios. There’s talk about a sale of Silicon Valley Bank. What are the other scenarios that are possible?
Michele Alt: Buying the bank — that's a tall bar because very few buyers can pay for a bank of that size. It takes an awfully big company or bank to buy it. It would either have to be an extraordinarily wealthy individual or a large bank. So it's a limited, very limited set of buyers. And any buyer would have to deal with a pretty messy situation.
The next scenario is the FDIC starts selling assets or parts of the business individually. I think that's what we think is most likely. (HSBC has agreed to pay £1 for the UK subsidiary of SVB.)
Konrad Alt: You know you can sell this bank in full or in parts. It does have specific businesses. You could see some of those getting sold off. That's probably at least as likely as a sale of the entire thing.
What do you think of the idea of Elon Musk buying the bank? (Musk tweeted that he is “open to the idea.”)
Michele Alt: Ayayay! I think it would be really ironic that the owner of Twitter would take over a Twitter bank that failed after a Twitter-caused run. Yeah, like some sort of weird cosmic joke. I think the FDIC would heavily scrutinize such a proposal.
It’s been reported that some VCs urged companies they worked with to take their money out of Silicon Valley Bank. Some criticized the move as breaking ranks with the ecosystem and made things worse. But others argue that they were obligated to issue some kind of warning.
Michele Alt: I want to choose my words carefully. A bank run is not illogical behavior on the part of each individual runner. If you know your money is at risk or you suspect your money is at risk, you will act to move it to a safer place. That's the counter to the criticism that they weren't acting in their best interest or the best interests of their clients. Now, I do think that fact as we said before, that they're so kind of closely connected and in a very tight communication bubble, fed the frenzy.
Konrad Alt: I would completely agree with Michelle, and I would frame it a little bit differently. None of us are obligated to keep our money in a place where we think it's not safe. We all have different levels of tolerance for risk and uncertainty. So I might not have withdrawn my money if it was at Silicon Valley Bank. But you might be much more risk averse than me and inclined to withdraw at the first sign of trouble. And that's OK. That’s absolutely your right.
But when you pull money because it seems like it's at risk, that puts the next person a little bit more at risk. It feeds on itself. And if everybody's communicating through Twitter about it, pretty soon everybody can see, “Gosh, an awful lot of money is getting pulled now, I feel more at risk than I did this morning. I better do something.”
That’s how it builds. Nobody's acting irrationally here. Nobody's doing anything that is immoral. But it adds up to a bad result — a result that didn't need to happen, a very unfortunate result. But you know, if there had not been big losses in the securities portfolio at Silicon Valley Bank to begin with, then they would have been able to sell securities and they would have been able to pay off everybody who wanted their money. And we would not be in this situation.
Michele Alt: The question we are very interested in here at Klaros is the broader banking industry. What are the implications? Is this a one off or not?
What are your initial thoughts?
Michele Alt: There are banks whose securities portfolios are significantly underwater. I know that. That’s a matter of public record. They don't necessarily have the same sort of business model that SVB had. But given the level of anxiety right now, I think there is a risk of fear contagion. I would say regulators have a heavy burden of managing that anxiety. How they navigate the SVB mess will very much influence what happens now with the broader sector.
Konrad Alt: SVB’s depositor base is overwhelmingly businesses. It's not unusual in that regard. There are many banks that cater to businesses and lots of businesses have got substantial uninsured balances. Those businesses will be looking at the FDIC’s treatment of business depositors at SPV as they evaluate their own banking relationships. If it looks like SVB’s depositors are going to suffer massive operational disruptions or lose lots of money or both, you can bet that a lot of businesses around the country will say, “We need to rethink how we bank because we can't expose ourselves to the same risk.” That could have significant implications for the banking industry more generally, particularly for similar regional banks that look like SVB. And there are many.
Michele Alt: And regulators again do not want to sort of reinforce through their actions this idea that, perhaps, business deposits are vulnerable in regional and smaller banks. They don't want to reinforce that too-big-to-fail idea that that's where your money is safest. Something like a flight of those funds would be disastrous for the regionals.
What happened to Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate ignited the debate about centralized and decentralized finance which the crypto industry has been advocating.
Michele Alt: Oh, gosh, let me just say what comes to mind and you let me know if that's helpful. Let's start with Silvergate versus SVB. Right. Silvergate was very much a crypto-focused bank. So pretty easy. I didn't have worries about any kind of contagion as a result of that failure.
The other thing is it's important to not conflate the two banks. Very different. SVB was, in fact, a very solid bank. It’s just shocking that it failed. Generally, there's much less sympathy for crypto-related businesses than your average small business trying to make payroll.
As for decentralization versus traditional financial systems, I think that it's just very chilly weather for crypto, and a lot of the arguments and the passion around it last year seems stale and less convincing to too many in the industry.
I think that Silvergate is a great example of an argument against some of the hubris that was associated with the crypto industry. I don't think SVB has much impact in that debate. Crypto advocates would say, “Hey, you know, SVB had a pretty traditional model and look what a disaster that turned out to be.”
I think that this is not the moment to advocate for further decentralization. I have confidence that the regulators are going to navigate through this mess. I think it could indeed be very messy. But I put my faith there rather than on a decentralized system. We know a lot more people who've lost their shirts related to crypto, than related to failures of insured depository institutions.
You noted that Silicon Valley Bank had a unique business model. What do you think could emerge from what happened?
Michele Alt: They had a unique business model. Frankly, it's a great business model. There was a lot of need. There was absolute enthusiasm among their customers for the sort of packaged services they could get. It was very convenient. They launched what was it, 40 years ago?
Yes, 1983.
Michele Alt: And boy, up until say Wednesday, they really succeeded with that model. If there's no franchise value in SVB itself, there's a lot of value in the model. I'm sure there are plenty of banks that would like to have at least a portfolio or business line that looks a lot like SVB’s business.
You talked about navigating this difficult situation. What is your biggest worry? How can this go wrong?
Michele Alt: My biggest worry is the contagion that we already talked about, the possibility that there's further sort of panic and a flight away from regionals. That is my biggest fear.
I think that that puts tremendous pressure on the FDIC in particular to be quick and decisive in making people as whole as possible.
What could go wrong? It’s how long that might take. If it takes too long, I think there's real vulnerability there longer term.
Konrad Alt: What I'm worried about most is all the companies and their employees. I’m afraid a lot of people are gonna get hurt here.
There are reasonable questions to ask about implications for the rest of the banking industry. But I think the effects that are most foreseeable and hardest to avoid are going to be at a more micro level. They’re going to be for people and their families and their companies that weren't doing anything wrong. They haven't broken any laws. They haven't failed to comply with anything. They don't deserve to be torn asunder and turned upside down by these events. And they're gonna suffer some damage.
Michele Alt: Konrad is absolutely right. We all know it's hard enough for people who live paycheck to paycheck.
Benjamin Pimentel is The Examiner's senior technology reporter.
