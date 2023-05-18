Despite being right next door to Silicon Valley and home to the headquarters of many major tech companies, some San Franciscans are living without high-speed internet.
Last week, local officials launched an initiative to try to change that.
Connect San Francisco is an awareness campaign to try to increase enrollment in a national program, the Affordable Connectivity Program, which aims to help lower-income families afford high-speed internet.
According to a release issued last week by Mayor London Breed’s office, more than 124,000 San Franciscan households are eligible for the program, but only 32,000, or 26%, are currently participating.
“Without high-speed internet access at home, students can’t complete schoolwork outside the classroom, and households can’t work remotely, access healthcare, job training, the social safety net, or critical government services,” Reymon LaChaux, the digital equity manager at the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development, in a statement. “Ensuring that San Franciscans have equitable access to high quality, reliable, and affordable internet is the first step to bridging the digital divide.”
The federal program offers eligible households a discount of up to $30 per month. Those who are eligible include families with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and those who qualify for assistance programs like SNAP or free and reduced price school lunches.
The San Francisco initiative has partnered with more than two dozen local groups to help raise awareness and increase enrollment in the program.
Those interested can go to GetACP.org to check if they qualify or if they want to apply.