Assemblymember Matt Haney, a former San Francisco supervisor, is proposing a bill that would create a legal framework for DAOs, online organizations associated with crypto.

 Kevin Hume/The San Francisco Examiner

Matt Haney, who became known for advocating to make life easier for the homeless and working people of San Francisco, is pushing to do the same for groups associated with a growing, controversial trend: crypto.

Assemblymember Haney has proposed a bill that would set up a legal California framework for decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs.

