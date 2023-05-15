Matt Haney, who became known for advocating to make life easier for the homeless and working people of San Francisco, is pushing to do the same for groups associated with a growing, controversial trend: crypto.
Assemblymember Haney has proposed a bill that would set up a legal California framework for decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs.
Think of DAOs as an online club or co-op created with blockchain technology – also referred to as Web3 – for a specific crypto-related mission, usually to invest in cryptocurrencies or NFTs (non fungible tokens) or other non-crypto assets.
One DAO created a big stir two years ago by trying to buy a copy of the U.S. Constitution. Another tried to buy the New Orleans Pelicans. Both failed but DAOs have captured the imagination of those who see it as a new way to achieve a more effective democracy.
DAOs are supposed to be decentralized, an online community where members are in charge based on a “smart contract” that gives each one of them certain rights, including how to manage the DAO’s funds. Haney thinks DAOs are the future of governance.
“Moving forward, many companies will not have a traditional top down corporate board structure, but will be formed in a much more decentralized way using blockchain technology, which allows more people to participate in decision making in a transparent way,” he told The Examiner.
It’s a controversial view.
There are serious questions about just how decentralized and democratic DAOs really are, especially since the system is associated with an industry that just went through a stunning collapse. Last year’s crypto meltdown wiped out $2 trillion in value. This includes the life savings of consumers lured by the promise of quick and easy wealth in a superhot trend famous for the slogan, “Have fun staying poor.”
Still, blockchain technology is “something that we should be welcoming and be excited about,” Haney said, even though he has endorsed proposals frowned upon by the crypto industry.
Last year, he supported a bill filed by Assemblymember Tim Grasyon that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California. The proposal was vehemently opposed by the crypto industry. While it passed overwhelmingly in the California state assembly and senate, it was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Grayson is trying again with a new bill which Haney has endorsed.
In an interview with The Examiner, Haney talked about his reason for pushing a bill that would give DAOs a more solid legal foundation in California and the role he sees the Golden State playing in the evolution of blockchain technology.
This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
What led you to propose a bill on DAOs?
I think it's something that we should be welcoming and be excited about. But there's a lack of legal clarity right now. It's pretty ridiculous that the technology hub of our country, which is California, is falling behind places like Wyoming and Vermont when it comes to establishing a framework for DAOs.
How did you first learn of crypto and bitcoin? It's been a process for me to understand this technology since taking on this bill. It is complicated. It is confusing. But there's no doubt that there's massive potential there for many millions of people across the world, including many in California who are using it and innovating with it.
I've never owned cryptocurrency. I have not myself participated in DAOs. But I'm excited about what it can provide for how we build distributed organizations, where more people can participate in decision-making.
I don't think anyone would say that the current structure of governance for corporations or businesses is one that is especially transparent or democratic. Blockchain technology can allow decisions to be made by many more people in a more transparent way.
There's obviously a lot of risk with crypto if done wrongly or in the shadows. [But] this type of technology isn't going anywhere. It's only going to develop further. It's critical that we have a legal and regulatory framework for it.
Late last year, a bill that would have required crypto companies to be licensed before they can operate in California was vetoed by Governor Newsom. What was your reaction? I supported that bill [filed by Assemblymember Tim Grayson] and I think it should have been signed. We need these companies and organizations to come out into the sunlight and register and incorporate. We want to send a strong signal that we want this to be happening in California. I believe that this bill strikes the right balance, encouraging the incorporation of companies and organizations that use blockchain technology, but also providing for a system of regulation.
Blockchain and Web3-based organizations and companies are not all cryptocurrency [companies]. That's a misnomer. There are a lot of folks who are looking at blockchain technology to do things that are actually more driven around the social good of figuring out how to confront social problems using blockchain and crypto. And we should encourage that.
It's a new technology for me. I represent San Francisco which is continuing to be a hub for innovation, including in blockchain. I want the city that I represent to continue to be that.
San Francisco is home to three major crypto companies: Coinbase, Ripple and Kraken. What kind of conversations have you had with the leaders of these companies? We've been working closely with Andreessen Horowitz and the Crypto Council which represents all of these companies. They've been sharing our efforts with these companies who have given feedback. We've also worked with a lot of attorneys who advise these companies and have identified where there's a lot of lack of clarity.
What do you say to those who are critical of the industry, especially given what happened last year when a lot of people lost a lot of money in the crypto market crash? I think we need to bring these blockchain-based organizations more into the sunlight. Otherwise, we're going to have a murky area that is going to allow for more bad actors.
This law is not about encouraging investment in cryptocurrency, nor is it focused on supporting cryptocurrencies, specifically. I think cryptocurrency can be very high risk. Certainly when people are engaging in illegal behavior and outright theft that should be confronted and prosecuted.
But blockchain technology, which provides the basis for how cryptocurrency is organized, has tremendous potential for many different types of organizations or businesses.
Yes, there are a lot of steps that need to be taken to regulate cryptocurrency, to make sure that there isn't criminal behavior and there's adequate oversight. But this technology, which provides the foundation for cryptocurrency, is powerful and exciting.
A major issue that has come up especially in Washington is the heightened lobbying of major crypto companies, such as Coinbase, Ripple, Kraken and crypto lobby groups. Have you received any kind of funding from any of the major crypto companies and lobby organizations? No. I don't have any political or funding relationship with crypto. I wanted to do this because I think the technology itself is exciting and actually is going to allow much more decentralized, democratic and transparent forms of decision making.
This is about providing clarity for a type of technology that I think holds a lot of potential for democratic transparent decision making.
I've never asked for a contribution from a crypto company in any way. Those companies that you mentioned in San Francisco I have never interacted with.
Not that I'm aware. I don't think so. I would have to look but I've never asked for a contribution from a crypto company in any way. [Haney’s campaign received $14,700 in campaign contributions from Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen in 2022, according to the California Secretary of State records.]
What do you say to those who are critical of DAOs and who argue that they are not that decentralized and are, in fact, controlled by only small interest groups which led to the collapse of the crypto market? That's exactly why we need more regulation and a legal framework. The murkiness of this type of technology, the legal murkiness, of how we regulate this technology does not lend itself to effective oversight.
The technology is not going anywhere. Web3 and blockchain technology is growing. Organizations will use it. So California should have a legal structure to regulate it. People who are critical of blockchain, of the way that a small number of people may exploit the use of blockchain should support this bill because it provides a path to more effective oversight, regulation and taxation. It allows us to have folks use this technology but also to bring the entities behind the organizations that utilize it out of the shadows.
Have you invested in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and digital assets? I don't have very much money. [Laughs.] I don't have any investments. They don't pay state legislators or supervisors much more than what it costs me to pay rent in San Francisco and now a hotel in Sacramento. Maybe I would have tried it if I had more money to spend. But I don't. I'm focused on my job making policy. I haven't been able to learn about it nor do I have enough money to make any investment that I could that I could lose. It’s not like I'm invested in stocks and not in crypto. I'm not invested in anything.