Google, Twitter and Facebook scored a legal victory Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court effectively preserved the tech giants’ protections against liability for what users post on their platforms.
The court's decisions focused on two separate cases involving the killing of two people, which their families argued happened because the internet companies allowed their platforms to be used by the Islamic State to recruit and broadcast their campaigns.
One case — Twitter Inc. v. Taamneh — involved Nawras Alassaf, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Turkey carried out by the Islamic State in 2017. The Supreme Court unanimously reversed a decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in that case and ruled in Twitter's favor.
The other — Gonzalez v. Google LLC — was in response to the killing of Nohemi Gonzalez in a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. The justices unanimously vacated the 9th Circuit's decision in that case and ordered its reconsideration in light of the Twitter v. Taamneh decision.
The cases had turned the spotlight on the debate over the responsibility of internet companies and social networks in policing content posted on their sites, particularly those that can instigate violence.
But the court essentially rejected the lawsuits, which argued that tech companies such as Google, Twitter and Facebook should be held responsible for the violent attacks.
Instead, the court ruled in Twitter v. Taamneh that the plaintiffs “failed to allege that defendants intentionally provided any substantial aid ... or otherwise consciously participated” in the Istanbul attack.
”Given the lack of any concrete nexus between defendants’ services and the Reina attack, plaintiffs’ claims would necessarily hold defendants liable as having aided and abetted each and every ISIS terrorist act committed anywhere in the world,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority.
In a significant move, the court also declined to issue an opinion on Section 230, the portion of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that effectively shields web companies from liability for content posted on their sites.
The tech industry celebrated the court’s decision.
“While the Court might once have had an appetite for reinterpreting decades of Internet law, it was clear from oral arguments that changing Section 230’s interpretation would create more issues than it would solve,” Jess Miers, chief legal advocacy counsel for the Chamber of Progress, a tech industry trade group, said in a statement.
“Ultimately, the Court made the right decision. Section 230 has made possible the Internet as we know it.”
But the battle over Section 230 will likely shift to the U.S. Congress, where there’s a growing bipartisan push to change the law.
“Here’s a message to Big Tech: Reform is coming,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the senate technology subcommittee, said in March.