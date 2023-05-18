Supreme Court Social Media Liability

The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. A pair of decisions on Thursday represented wins for Facebook, Google and Twitter. 

 Patrick Semansky

Google, Twitter and Facebook scored a legal victory Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court effectively preserved the tech giants’ protections against liability for what users post on their platforms.

The court's decisions focused on two separate cases involving the killing of two people, which their families argued happened because the internet companies allowed their platforms to be used by the Islamic State to recruit and broadcast their campaigns.

