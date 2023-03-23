Coinbase’s longtime brawl with regulators escalated this week as the San Francisco crypto giant disclosed that it got hit with another warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Coinbase immediately hit back by repeating the long-standing complaint of the crypto industry: the SEC keeps haranguing them to follow the rules, but has flatly refused to explain what these are.
“Tell us the rules and we will follow them,” Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, said in a blog post. The post was titled, “We asked the SEC for reasonable crypto rules for Americans. We got legal threats instead.”
Coinbase said the SEC notified the company that it was considering filing an “enforcement action” against the crypto exchange which it accused of violating federal securities laws.
The warning relates to several Coinbase offerings, including its crypto exchange and its Earn, Prime and Wallet products, the company said in an SEC filing.
The SEC move follows an earlier warning last summer that the agency was looking closely at Coinbase’s “existing and intended future products.” The agency also targeted a new lending product which Coinbase subsequently shelved.
The SEC has argued that most cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities, but that view has been rejected by Coinbase and the rest of the crypto industry.
The debate over how crypto assets should be classified and regulated has been raging for years. But Crypto companies have also denounced what they portray as the SEC’s vague and arrogant approach, accusing the agency of resorting to a “regulation by enforcement” strategy.
This was underscored this week when the SEC announced that it had filed civil charges against celebrities Akon, Jake Paul, Lil Yachty, Lindsay Lohan, Ne-Yo and Soulja Boy of helping promote cryptocurrencies without disclosing their role in promoting what the agency deemed as unregistered securities.
Last month, the SEC said Kraken, another San Francisco crypto exchange, had agreed to pay a $30 million settlement and to stop offering a service that allows customers to “stake” their crypto assets.
Grewal complained that with the latest SEC notice “does not provide a lot of information for us to respond to.”
“The SEC staff told us they have identified potential violations of securities law, but little more,” he added. “We asked the SEC specifically to identify which assets on our platforms they believe may be securities, and they declined to do so. … We welcome a legal process to provide the clarity we have been advocating for and to demonstrate that the SEC simply has not been fair or reasonable when it comes to its engagement on digital assets.”
Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, cited Grewal’s blog post as proof that the crypto industry has been more than willing to engage with regulators.
“Some in the U.S. see the crypto industry as a bunch of whiners trying to take advantage of regulatory loopholes,” she said in a statement. “What’s true is that a reprehensible amount of resources and brainpower have been spent in the U.S. trying to engage with this SEC and trying to create substance and a path out of the wraithlike comments issued by the agency.”
Even a leading crypto critic, Marc Fagel, who once led the SEC’s San Francisco regional office, noted that “there are a lot of questions about the process leading up to the” SEC notice, including “Coinbase’s complaint about extensive conversations with the SEC seeking guidance and then being surprised.”
The SEC declined to comment on Coinbase’s claims.
“The SEC has clearly been pivoting to a more aggressive stance on crypto exchanges, so this isn’t surprising,” Fagel told The Examiner.
The crypto industry has been reeling from a series of setbacks, led by the crash which wiped out roughly $2 trillion in market value. The industry has also been hit by a series of scandals, led by the FTX meltdown.
These have led to heightened scrutiny of crypto companies, particularly marketplaces like Coinbase, Kraken and Binance. This week, the Biden Administration also issued a report that many crypto assets “have no fundamental value,” and that the $1 trillion industry can cause serious harm to consumers and the financial system.
“It took them some time to develop a position on crypto, but that doesn’t mean their more aggressive approach of late is unfounded,” Fagel said. “I’d like to think the government has belatedly come around to my way of thinking about the scam that is crypto. … The legal issues are significant and the case could have a tremendous impact on the industry.”