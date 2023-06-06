Brian Armstrong

Coinbase — which is led by its CEO and co-founder, Brian Armstrong — was sued Tuesday by federal regulators who accused the firm of violating U.S. securities laws.

The U.S. crackdown on crypto is escalating.

Coinbase was sued Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a day after the regulator filed a case against its crypto rival Binance.

