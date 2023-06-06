The U.S. crackdown on crypto is escalating.
Coinbase was sued Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a day after the regulator filed a case against its crypto rival Binance.
The SEC accused Coinbase of violating securities laws and operating as “an unregistered broker.” The regulator filed a separate case Monday against Binance, crypto’s biggest exchange, which the SEC accused of lying about how it operates in the U.S. and mishandling customer funds.
The lawsuits appeared to signal the much-
anticipated SEC offensive, which has long argued that major crypto companies, particularly marketplaces, are in violation of U.S. securities laws.
“We knew these were coming, but seeing the cases filed back-to-back is a pretty serious show of force by the SEC,” Marc Fagel, the SEC’s former San Francisco regional director, told The Examiner.
The SEC legal offensive is based on its key argument that most cryptocurrencies are, in fact, securities subject to strict disclosure requirements similar to those imposed on publicly traded companies.
The crackdown comes in the wake of the crypto market meltdown, which wiped out around $2 trillion of market value. The crash featured serious allegations of corruption underlined by the collapse of FTX, which was once the second-biggest crypto exchange.
The SEC argued that Binance was even aware that the company was violating the law. In its lawsuit against the company, the SEC cited a 2018 exchange in which a top executive told a company compliance officer, “We are operating as a fking unlicensed securities exchange in the USA bro.”
Ex // Top Stories
Shawn Villaron, one of the executives leading the tech giant's 4,500 employees in Silicon Valley, says tech can't "paint with a big brush" about remote work
These charts highlight the good, bad and everything in between in San Francisco
The former San Francisco DA has a new gig, aiming to continue the work from his last one
But the crypto industry has rejected the SEC’s view on digital assets. Major crypto companies led by Coinbase have also accused the SEC of failing to offer clear guidance for the industry.
Reacting to the SEC suit, Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, said the regulator’s “reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry is hurting America’s economic competitiveness and companies like Coinbase that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance.”
Grewal underscored Coinbase’s frustration with the SEC’s approach to crypto in March, saying in a blog post, ”Tell us the rules and we will follow them. Give us an actual path to register, and we will register the parts of our business that need registering. In the meantime, the U.S. cannot afford for regulators to continue to threaten the good actors in the crypto industry for doing the same legal and compliant things they’ve always done. This unfair approach will only drive innovation, jobs, and the entire industry overseas.”
The crypto industry signaled that it is ready for a legal brawl with the SEC, which is led by Chair Gary Gensler.
“The SEC doesn’t make the law — it only makes accusations — and we’re confident the courts will prove Chair Gensler wrong in due time,” Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, a major crypto industry lobby organization, said in a statement.
Coinbase and Binance are not members of the association, which includes Ripple, another crypto powerhouse. The San Francisco company was also sued by the SEC in 2020. The SEC accused Ripple of failing to register $1.4 billion of XRP, the cryptocurrency it uses for its crypto payments network.
The SEC crackdown is not without risks, Fagel said.
“If the SEC loses at trial, or in a motion to dismiss, and a court finds that secondary market crypto trading is not governed by the federal securities laws, it could put an end to the SEC’s oversight of crypto, not just for crypto exchanges, but in other contexts as well,” Fagel said.
He noted that it could take years for the process to wind its way through the courts, “but an adverse ruling in Binance or Coinbase would certainly cause the SEC to reassess its strategy.”