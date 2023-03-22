Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul in the face

Jake Paul, right, agreed to pay nearly $102,000 in total penalties after failing to disclose he was paid to endorse crypto assets of a company with ties to San Francisco. 

 AP Photo

What do Akon, Jake Paul, Lil Yachty, Lindsay Lohan, Ne-Yo and Soulja Boy have in common?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday announced that they had civilly charged them and two other celebrities with illegally touting cryptocurrencies from companies with ties to San Francisco.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite