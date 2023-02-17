AI Image

An image generated from the prompts “Artificial intelligence, San Francisco, technology, future” in the AI image generator Midjourney.

The artificial intelligence craze now sweeping the world began in the Mission District.

On Nov. 30, OpenAI announced a new tool from San Francisco’s Pioneer Building on 18th Street, a 100-year-old structure whose first life was a luggage factory.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags