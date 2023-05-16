OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company triggered a worldwide AI frenzy when it rolled out ChatGPT six months ago, acknowledged before a senate judiciary committee on Tuesday that AI technology “can go quite wrong.”
“As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about the way this could change the way we live. We are too,” Altman said.
Altman appeared before the committee with two other witnesses, Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy and trust officer and New York University professors and author Gary Marcus, who affirmed the need for government regulation of the fast growing technology.
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) opened the hearing by playing an AI-generated voice based on the cadence and tone of his own voice which read an opening statement created with ChatGPT.
Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) called the hearing a “historic moment,” when representatives of the private sector acknowledged the pressing need for the government to intervene in the rise of a new technology.
“I can't recall when we've had people representing large corporations or private entities come and plead with us to regulate them,” Durbin said.
The hearing touched on a range of risks associated with the growth of AI, including disinformation, intellectual property rights violations and data privacy concerns. Altman expressed a commitment to working with the government on new approaches to oversight of artificial intelligence.
“We think it can be a printing press moment, but we need to work together to make it that way,” he said.
Not the new social media
Lawmakers drew parallels between AI and social media. Blumenthal stressed the need not to “repeat our mistakes” in dealing with the rapid rise of social media which led to unforeseen harms to children and personal data privacy.
“Congress has a choice, we had that choice with social media and we failed to meet that moment,” Sen. Blumenthal said.
The hearing explored different options for regulating AI. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- South Carolina) grilled Altman on whether he considered OpenAI, and the industry as a whole, covered under Section 230, the law that exempts internet platforms from legal liability for content posted by users.
Altman said he didn’t think Section 230 is “the right framework” for approaching AI, saying, “We need to work together to find a totally new approach.”
The discussion focused on the need for a separate regulatory body, similar to the FDA and the SEC, although Blumenthal noted that, without funding, those bodies are nothing but a paper house.
The “new industrial revolution”
Despite the fears of what AI would bring in the future, Altman said he and his company looked forward to the benefits of the technology.
“We are very optimistic that they are going to be fantastic jobs in the future and that they will make existing jobs much better,” Altman said.
Montgomery, the IBM executive, also highlighted the steps corporations have taken to prepare for an AI future. She noted that her job, which is focused on privacy and trust at IBM, didn’t exist a decade ago. The rise of AI technology has made it necessary. New jobs will be created, others will be replaced, and it is important to “prepare the workforce of today” for that future, Montgomery said.
Marcus, the New York University professor, was more skeptical.
“There are benefits,” he said of the technology, “but we don’t yet know if they will outweigh the risks.”
Elections and disinformation
Those risks include the use of AI for disinformation and manipulation to weaken American democracy.
Marcus raised alarms about the capability of chatbots to manipulate a user's political beliefs. AI systems use massive data sets to train language models. Those datasets shape the way a chatbot responds to a user query.
“Those who chose the data will make the rules,” said Marcus.
But Altman also cited the role played by other platforms. “This is a tool that a user is using to help generate content more efficiently than before,” Altman said of ChatGPT. But that content, including the disinformation, “still spreads through social media.”
Montgomery of IBM reiterated that industry shouldn’t wait on lawmakers to begin self-regulating based on the potential risks they have identified. Altman affirmed that “it’s important we also spend time talking about how we are going to confront those challenges.”
The hearing appeared to help boost Altman’s public image. The OpenAI chief has sometimes been portrayed as just another tech startup executive riding a powerful industry wave since the ChatGPT craze began.
Marcus, the prominent researcher and author, said appearing before the committee with Altman has been a positive experience.
“Let me just add for the record that I am sitting next to Sam,” Marcus said, “And his sincerity in talking about those fears is very apparent.”