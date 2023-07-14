Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty had been the crypto giant’s point man in its two-and-a-half year legal brawl with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
While Thursday’s federal court ruling on the case has been described as a mixed bag, Alderoty sees it as a win for crypto.
Still, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple broke securities laws in how it offered and sold XRP, the cryptocurrency it uses on its platform, to institutional investors.
But the judge also ruled that Ripple did not break any securities laws when it comes to cryptocurrencies sold on marketplaces.
The SEC statement on the ruling, Alderoty suggested, was delusional.
“That’s the SEC really refusing to accept the fact that they have suffered a very significant loss that undercuts their campaign of coordinated hostility against crypto in the U.S.,” he told The Examiner in an interview shortly after the ruling came out.
This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.
There’s some confusion about the ruling, but you said it is a huge win. Why?
The ruling is pretty clear. It's a huge win in a number of ways. It’s a huge win for Ripple. It's a huge win for the broader crypto industry at large in the U.S.
What this decision does is it severely cuts back and puts an appropriate check and balance on the SEC’s campaign of regulation by enforcement.
The decision makes clear that XRP, the digital asset, is not and cannot be an investment contract and therefore a security. I think that rationale can be applied broadly to other digital assets as well.
[The judge] also held that trading of XRP on exchanges does not constitute a security because the buyer on an exchange doesn't know who the seller is and the seller on an exchange doesn't know who the buyer is. So there's no relationship between the buyer and the seller – That's big.
Today, we've seen Coinbase relisted XRP. Kraken has relisted XRP. So the market certainly has quickly shifted.
All of that and I think provides much needed clarity.
The judge did find that if you look at the transactions between Ripple as a seller and sophisticated institutional buyers over the years, there was a direct contractual relationship in that instance. She found those transactions did constitute a security. That ruling is limited to the United States. It doesn't impact Ripple’s business outside of the US. The judge in fact recognized that foreign jurisdictions in Switzerland and the UK and the EU, and the UAE etc. have all spoken and declared that XRP is not a security.
While we'll have to dig into the decision and unpack it in terms of what that means for institutional counterparties in the U.S., that's something that we'll work through. But it should not detract from the very clear victory.
But the judge also said that you broke the law when you offered XRP to institutional investors. Isn’t that a setback? How does this impact your dealings with institutional investors?
Outside of the US, it doesn't change anything. In the US, I think we're going to have to evaluate it. But I don't think it materially changes the fundamental business of Ripple globally.
Today, I'm not focusing too much on the institutional piece.
I do find it embarrassing, if not pathetic, that the SEC issued a statement where they kind of focused on that piece. That’s the SEC really refusing to accept the fact that they have suffered a very significant loss that undercuts their campaign of coordinated hostility against crypto in the U.S. It's really unfortunate.
Do you think it completely resolved the debate over whether cryptocurrency should be regulated as securities? Some analysts say no it doesn’t.
I think it resolves the issue that the digital asset itself is not a security and you have a look at how the asset is sold and the relationship between the seller and the buyer.
What does it mean for crypto exchanges like Coinbase, especially in light of the recent SEC legal actions against them?
I think Coinbase is defending itself against the SEC’s overreach, I think we're going to see this decision play a large part in their defense.
Does this mean that Ripple is staying put in the US?
Yeah. Yeah. Because of this lawsuit being filed two years ago, Ripple has expanded quite successfully offshore. Ninety-five percent of our business and customers are in Singapore and the EU and the UAE, the UK and Brazil, etc.
We're not going to stop that momentum. Despite this ruling, which we think is a landmark ruling and a very important ruling, we still need to get a rational, comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto in the U.S.
And we're going to work hard with policymakers and with the rest of the industry to try to make that happen. But until that happens, I still don't think that any company in the crypto business can realize its full potential in the U.S. although this decision today certainly breaks down a number of very significant barriers.
How did you find out about the ruling, Stu?
We learned about it exactly what everybody else learns about it. I happen to be visiting our Toronto office this week, which is part of our international expansion. I was with some colleagues on a call. Twitter started to indicate that there's been a ruling from the judge so quickly hung up the call, pulled up my email, and sure enough, we had the opinion.
It feels good. For me as a lawyer and a professional who’s been doing this for more than three decades, it is gratifying to see justice served. I'm celebrating justice today. That’s really what I'm celebrating.