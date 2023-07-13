The high-profile legal brawl between San Francisco crypto giant Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has led to a split decision after a federal judge affirmed a key claim by the regulator but rejected another.
One analyst called it a “split-the-baby ruling” that could have positive consequences for another crypto powerhouse, Coinbase.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled Thursday that the local crypto powerhouse violated securities laws by selling XRP, the cryptocurrency it uses for its payments platform, directly to investors. But the judge rejected the SEC’s claim that the sale of XRP on third-party marketplaces broke rules on securities registration.
But the ruling did not resolve the critical issues in the debate over crypto, said Marc Fagel, a former SEC regional director for San Francisco.
“It’s a quintessential split-the-baby ruling, and both the SEC and Ripple, as well as crypto investors, will find something to celebrate and something unsatisfactory in the opinion,” he told The Examiner.
The SEC’s lawsuit is based on the agency’s key claim that most cryptocurrencies are, in fact, securities that must comply with strict financial regulations, including strict disclosure requirements similar to those followed by publicly traded companies. The crypto industry rejects that view.
The judge’s ruling affirms the SEC’s claim that Ripple broke the law by offering and selling XRP directly to major investors. “Ripple’s institutional sales of XRP constituted the unregistered offer and sale of investment contracts,” the judge said.
But the judge disagreed with the SEC’s claim that the sale of XRP on crypto exchanges also violated securities law.
The judge’s conclusion could be good news for crypto marketplaces like Coinbase and Binance, which the SEC has sued for allegedly violating securities laws.
“As some of us had predicted all along, the court punted on the issue of greatest concern to XRP and crypto enthusiasts — the extent to which secondary market trading of tokens is regulated by the securities laws,” Fagel, a known critic of the crypto industry, said.
“The ability of exchanges and other intermediaries to facilitate crypto trading remains an open issue,” he added. “Those issues will presumably be resolved in the SEC’s cases against crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance.”
