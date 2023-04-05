Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “When you behave like an autocrat running a $2.2B bloated agency, why would you ever want to provide clarity about what's ‘in or out?’” 

 TechCrunch | Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

There is no love lost between Ripple and Gary Gensler. So it wasn’t surprising that the Securities and Exchange Commission chair got hit with a fresh round of brickbats from the San Francisco crypto company.

“When you behave like an autocrat running a $2.2B bloated agency, why would you ever want to provide clarity about what's ‘in or out?’” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet last week. “Without clear jurisdiction, ambiguity masquerades as power.”

