There is no love lost between Ripple and Gary Gensler. So it wasn’t surprising that the Securities and Exchange Commission chair got hit with a fresh round of brickbats from the San Francisco crypto company.
“When you behave like an autocrat running a $2.2B bloated agency, why would you ever want to provide clarity about what's ‘in or out?’” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet last week. “Without clear jurisdiction, ambiguity masquerades as power.”
The barrage hit around the time Gensler was testifying before the House Subcommittee on Financial Services when he again portrayed crypto as an out-of-control industry.
“We’ve seen the wild west of the crypto markets, rife with noncompliance, where investors have put hard-earned assets at risk in a highly speculative asset class,” Gensler said. "Such growth and rapid change also means more possibility for wrongdoing. As the cop on the beat, we must be able to meet the match of bad actors."
Gensler also reaffirmed during the hearing that “regulations actually already exist” and that “there are disclosure regulations for when somebody tries to raise money from the public.”
Garlinghouse reacted strongly to Gensler’s comments to reporters when he said “there is one agency — the Securities and Exchange Commission, overseen by two committees — the House Financial Services and Senate Banking, and the courts that define what a security is and not individual crypto exchanges selecting that.”
Garlinghouse said: “For the chair of the SEC to assert that he dictates what is a security — and not the legislation from which his agency derives its power — is beyond comprehension. It's time for elected officials in the U.S. to take notice.”
The SEC declined to comment, an agency spokesperson told The Examiner.
The fresh attacks were unleashed as Ripple and the SEC awaited a critical court decision on their legal brawl that could have serious implications for the federal regulator and the entire crypto industry.
The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020, accusing the company of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency as securities. Ripple uses XRP to run its money transfer network. The case is now in the hands of a U.S. magistrate in New York.
The lawsuit underscores the SEC’s longtime argument that most cryptocurrencies are, in fact, securities that should comply with strict financial regulations, including requiring extensive disclosures on the digital assets and the people behind them.
If Ripple wins, it would be a huge slap in the face of the SEC, and a major victory for the crypto industry, which has criticized what they say is the federal agency’s hard-line approach to the industry.
If the SEC prevails, it would be a major victory for Gensler and the regulator at a time when it is mounting what appears to be a more aggressive campaign to rein in crypto companies. Garlinghouse, the Ripple CEO, has said publicly that the company will likely leave the U.S. if the company loses the case.
The Ripple case has defined what has become a highly charged relationship between the SEC and the crypto industry.
Even some critics of the crypto industry note what some consider Gensler’s hard-charging, uncompromising style.
Derek Horstmeyer, professor of finance at George Mason University, who is critical of the crypto industry, said the “crypto crowd” as well as other sectors that have been critical of his policies “are furious with him.”
“Gensler is definitely one of the most controversial heads of the SEC that I can think of,” Horstmeyer told The Examiner.
There are elements of the Ripple case that appear to be “valid” or at least unclear, he said. “It truly is a gray area that many jurisdictions are still fighting over to define and regulate,” he added.
But the way Ripple and other crypto companies have essentially gone to war with a major federal regulator is notable, he said.
“The tone is definitely different,” he said. “These guys (the crypto industry leaders) are fundamentally tech guys/women and not lawyers. Typically when the SEC goes after a financial firm, an army of lawyers handles it and they handle it in a much quieter manner.”