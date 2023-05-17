Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “When you behave like an autocrat running a $2.2B bloated agency, why would you ever want to provide clarity about what’s ‘in or out?’”

 TechCrunch | Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Ripple said Wednesday that it had acquired digital asset custody company Metaco for $250 million.

The move is a big bet on a key segment of the crypto market, which the San Francisco company expects to be valued at $10 trillion by 2030.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags