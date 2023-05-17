The move is a big bet on a key segment of the crypto market, which the San Francisco company expects to be valued at $10 trillion by 2030.
The Swiss company provides technology to enable banks and major institutions to manage digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. In a statement, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted Metaco's “unmatched track record.”
“Through the strength of our balance sheet and financial position, Ripple will continue pressing our advantage in the areas critical to crypto infrastructure,” he said.
Ripple is making a major acquisition in a time of uncertainty.
OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman testified at a Senate Judiciary hearing on the risks and necessary regulations of emerging AI technology
The payments company has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued Ripple in late 2020. The SEC accused the company of failing to register around $1.4 billion worth of XRP, the currency used on its network as securities.
A ruling is imminent on the legal battle, which is expected to have a major impact on the crypto industry. If Ripple wins, it would be a major victory for the crypto industry which has long argued that most of the assets they offer should not be classified as securities.
If Ripple loses, the company has said that it will likely leave the United States. In a way, buying Metaco, which is based in Lausanne and whose products are offered in major countries in Europe and Asia, underlines Ripple’s focus on markets beyond the U.S.
Garlinghouse called the acquisition “monumental for our growing product suite and expanding global footprint.”
Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.