U.S., Iran negotiate nuclear deal

Under President Biden, the United States is negotiating with Iran to try to revive a nuclear agreement that would limit Iran's production of nuclear fuel in return for relaxing sanctions that have crippled its economy. The deal went into effect under President Obama, but it was scuttled by President Trump. As of April 2023, the administration is exploring a "freeze for freeze" approach that would call for Iran to reduce its nuclear development program in exchange for relief from certain sanctions.

It became clear that AI is going to play a key role in the next battle for the White House shortly after President Joe Biden unveiled his bid for a second term.

The Republican Party responded to Biden’s announcement by posting a YouTube video titled “Beat Biden” that essentially denigrated his record and reanimated fears popular in right-wing circles.

