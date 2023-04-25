Under President Biden, the United States is negotiating with Iran to try to revive a nuclear agreement that would limit Iran's production of nuclear fuel in return for relaxing sanctions that have crippled its economy. The deal went into effect under President Obama, but it was scuttled by President Trump. As of April 2023, the administration is exploring a "freeze for freeze" approach that would call for Iran to reduce its nuclear development program in exchange for relief from certain sanctions.
One of the NBA's top execs details why they deemed Green's punishment fit his crime
The video opened with real footage from the violent riot on January 6, 2021 when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“We are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life, cutting taxes from the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love all and making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” he said.
The Republican Party video’s use of software-generated images comes five months after the introduction of ChatGPT triggered a new wave of interest in a new kind of AI -- known as Generative AI -- which enables users to tap massive data sets to create sophisticated new content, including video and photographs.
Developments in AI have heightened fears about the use of fake content, including realistic deepfake videos and ads in political campaigns.