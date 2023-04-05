Bob Lee, creator of the popular mobile payment service Cash App, was stabbed and killed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday morning, as first reported by KNTV.
The fatal stabbing occurred at 2:35 a.m. at the 300 block of Main Street, in The City’s Rincon Point neighborhood, police said in a release. Officers found a 43-year-old man, reportedly identified as Lee, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made nor did police release any information about a possible suspect.
The Examiner contacted the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm that the victim has been identified as Lee, but has not received a response.
Prior to his death, Lee had been the Chief Product Officer for MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency startup, since 2021. According to his MobileCoin bio, Lee had "diverse experience building both digital and physical products for a mobile-first world." In addition to being one of the co-founders of Cash App, he was most well known for being the Chief Technology Officer for Square, another major online payment platform. He also worked at Google from 2004 to 2010, helping launched their Android operating system, founded the social network Present and "applied his expertise to the COVID-19 pandemic, from assisting the WHO with their mobile app to leading development for an at-home testing company."
According to his LinkedIn, he was an investor in SpaceX, Clubhouse, Tile, Figma, Faire, Orchid, Addressable, Nana, Ticket Fairy, Gowalla, Asha, SiPhox, Netswitch, and Found.
"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday. "Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article."
"He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating Cash App, and working with us here at MobileCoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth. This may sound impressive, but Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time here. Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try. Bob’s legacy is his children," he continued.
San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents the district where Lee was killed, tweeted that he's been in contact with police since the homicide was reported Tuesday morning, and his team is "committed to do whatever we can to be helpful."
"My heart goes out to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and loved ones. This is a senseless tragedy that I know is made worse by the fact that no suspect is yet in custody," Dorsey wrote. He also acknowledged that he's heard from many constituents in the area, "some of whom have already voiced concerns to me about public safety challenges."