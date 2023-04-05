STILL UNTITLED: Police lights

The fatal stabbing occurred at 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday at the 300 block of Main Street.

 Examiner file photo

Bob Lee, creator of the popular mobile payment service Cash App, was stabbed and killed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday morning, as first reported by KNTV.

The fatal stabbing occurred at 2:35 a.m. at the 300 block of Main Street, in The City’s Rincon Point neighborhood, police said in a release. Officers found a 43-year-old man, reportedly identified as Lee, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong