The rambunctious social media platform Reddit and grocery delivery service Instacart, both based in San Francisco, are staying up to date with their initial public offering paperwork, according to a report byThe Information.
Reddit may even be looking to venture into public offerings as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter told The Information. The company confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2021. The company is expected to aim for the second half of 2023 to open its public doors, the report stated.
Both companies could be waiting for market conditions to improve before stepping onto the public stage. In 2022, the Nasdaq — widely regarded as a tech heavy stock index —fell 33.1%. In 2023, the index has seen some improvement, witha 10% rally in January. At the same time, the tech industry has seen sweeping layoffs.
Reddit is considered a unicorn company — a private startup with a valuation of more than $1 billion. At the time of its initial filing,TechCrunch reportedthat the social-media platform was last valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round. Another report from The Information undercuts that prior valuation by nearly a third, based on a morerecent $6.6 billionestimate from Fidelity. Reddit has raised $1.3 billion in startup funding, according to business information provider Crunchbase.
Instacart, another S.F. firm that is staying on top of IPO paperwork, knows a little something about volatile valuations.
The company’s value skyrocketed in the pandemic’s grocery delivery glory days, at one point reaching a valuation of $39 billion. In 2022, the value plummeted by 75%. The company ended the year with an internal valuation of around $10 billion, The Information reported.