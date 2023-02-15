26135006_web1_210812-SFE-REDDIT-Reddit_1

Reddit executives say the company will use its new funding to improve products and expand advertisting. (Shutterstock)

The rambunctious social media platform Reddit and grocery delivery service Instacart, both based in San Francisco, are staying up to date with their initial public offering paperwork, according to a report by The Information

Reddit may even be looking to venture into public offerings as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter told The Information. The company confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2021. The company is expected to aim for the second half of 2023 to open its public doors, the report stated. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

Tags