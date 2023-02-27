When Erin West first learned about crypto, she immediately had a gut feeling that the technology meant bad news for law enforcement.
“My first reaction was like, ‘Wow, this is going to be a game changer in terms of the ways bad guys can move money,’” the Santa Clara County deputy district attorney told The Examiner.
Hunting down bad guys using blockchain for fraud and money laundering became West’s focus as a prosecutor with the county’s Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team (REACT) task force. She has emerged as one of the most visible crypto crime fighters in the country.
It’s not just funny money. The crypto market shed around $2 trillion in value over the past year, but the criminals are still on the prowl, West said.
- Explaining the risks posed by crypto has been challenging. “There was a very steep learning curve for everyone associated with these cases,” West said. In one hearing, a defense attorney tried to argue that crypto fraud cases aren’t a big deal. “This is all funny money, anyway. This isn't even real money.”
- But the threat is real and serious. And it continues to be a huge problem for law enforcement despite the crypto market meltdown, West said: “I would say that notwithstanding the recent failures we've seen in the crypto world that there will be no stop to the use of the blockchain by bad actors.”
- “This is the way that bad actors are going to move money. This is the way that they are going to move money to bad governments, to buy guns or move human trafficking money. This is the way that bad money's gonna get moved.”
They fatten you up before the slaughter. West has become obsessed with one particular crypto scam: pig butchering.
- The fraud entails luring victims into making sizable crypto investments ― before pulling the rug and stealing the funds. “It starts as a romance scam, " West said. Scammers target people who are emotionally vulnerable ― and have a lot of money.
- “A victim is led to invest money. The investment opportunity is completely fraudulent and doesn't exist, and the scammers continue to get the victim to put money into it. Ultimately, they lose all their money.”
- West called pig butchering “exponentially more dangerous because it combines two human desires at the same time: the desire for companionship and love and having a trusted partner at the same time. It is satisfying the desire to be wealthy, self-sufficient, financially stable.”
We’re “on the edge of something new and scary,” West said of the fight against crypto crime. The crypto market is slowly bouncing back, and the fraudsters, especially those engaged in pig butchering, are still out there. “I am petrified that this scam is being allowed to continue in lawless situations internationally where we won't be able to put handcuffs on people and make this stop.”
