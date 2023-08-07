PayPal announced Monday that the financial tech powerhouse is rolling out its own stablecoin, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar.
The move signaled the San Jose tech giant’s heightened interest in crypto despite the industry’s dramatic slump. Stablecoins, whose value is tied to a mainstream currency like the U.S. dollar to make it more stable, are a key segment of the crypto market.
PayPal USD will be backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries and “similar cash equivalents.” The PayPal stablecoin, which is issued by the blockchain infrastructure company Paxos, will be redeemable for U.S. dollars, the company said.
"The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar," PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement.
PayPal is introducing PayPal USD at a time when the crypto industry is still trying to recover from a market crash that wiped out $2 trillion of value.
The industry is also facing more intense regulatory scrutiny following the stunning collapse of key players, led by FTX, the crypto marketplace which went bankrupt last year amid allegations of massive fraud.
It’s unclear how rolling out its own stablecoin benefits PayPal, said fintech analyst Alex Johnson, author of the Fintech Takes newsletter.
“Dumb question — why is PayPal doing this? What problem does it solve?” he said on X.
“For PayPal’s customers, I don’t see much benefit,” Johnson told The Examiner. “The only value proposition that they are talking about right now is the ability to make free transfers to other PayPal users in the U.S., but you can already do that in PayPal and Venmo, so I don’t see this really moving the needle.”
One “huge potential benefit” if PayPal “can convince customers to hold more of their money in PayPal USD and if they can drive usage of PayPal USD outside of the PayPal ecosystem.”
PayPal is also introducing a stablecoin amid speculation that the U.S. will eventually roll out a digital version of the U.S. dollar, known as a central bank digital currency (CBDC). But that is expected to be a protracted process amid disagreements in Washington on how the digital dollar should be designed and introduced.
“I think a U.S. CBDC would be a problem for PayPal” since it could make a privately-issued stablecoin less relevant, Johnson said. “But I’m guessing that they view the development of a U.S. CBDC as unlikely in the short to medium term, which is probably a good bet on their part.”