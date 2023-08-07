Payment Apps Deposit Insurance

PayPal, whose logo is pictured above hanging displayed outside their company headquarters on March 10, 2015, in San Jose, is making a massive step into the crypto market. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

PayPal announced Monday that the financial tech powerhouse is rolling out its own stablecoin, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The move signaled the San Jose tech giant’s heightened interest in crypto despite the industry’s dramatic slump. Stablecoins, whose value is tied to a mainstream currency like the U.S. dollar to make it more stable, are a key segment of the crypto market.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags