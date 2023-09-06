Sacramento River near Rio Vista

In this photo taken Sept. 23, 2013, a tugboat pushes a barge down the Sacramento River past wind turbines near Rio Vista, Calif. A group with ties to Silicon Valley purchased land between Rio Vista and Fairfield with an eye to build a new Bay Area city.

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Trying to make sense of a group of tech billionaires’ plan to build a new Bay Area city in Solano County is tough — even for Paul Saffo, the renowned Silicon Valley futurist and forecaster.

“Watching the promo on their website, it struck me as ‘Ecotopia’ meets ‘SimCity,’” he told The Examiner.

Silicon Valley futurist Paul Saffo

Paul Saffo, the Silicon Valley futurist pictured above, said there are many unanswered questions about tech moguls’ plans to build a new city in the Bay Area.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel’s new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags