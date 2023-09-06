Trying to make sense of a group of tech billionaires’ plan to build a new Bay Area city in Solano County is tough — even for Paul Saffo, the renowned Silicon Valley futurist and forecaster.
“Watching the promo on their website, it struck me as ‘Ecotopia’ meets ‘SimCity,’” he told The Examiner.
The project, called California Forever, is led by a company called Flannery Associates and backed by Silicon Valley billionaires including Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.
Saffo is famous for making bold predictions about Silicon Valley and beyond. He saw the expanded role of sensors and robotics. He predicted a world dominated by online platforms like Facebook with the power to “control the filtering, searching and sense-making tools we will rely on to navigate through the banal expanses of cyberspace.”
Saffo is also known for an intriguing view: that there’s a strong chance that the U.S. will be transformed into a network of city-states. He has even argued that the Bay Area should “start thinking like a city-state.”
In an interview with The Examiner, Saffo said the tech billionaires’ Solano County plan is “an example of stepping up to city-state thinking.” But there are many unanswered questions about what has also become a controversial project, he said.
“California history is full of super rich people having plans to leave an imprint on the landscape,” he said. “The good news is, I don’t see any obvious libertarian maniacs in this. I’d be really worried if this was Elon Musk or Peter Thiel.”
What was your initial reaction to the tech billionaires’ planned city in Solano County?
My top line is that we don’t know enough to have an opinion of this yet. To me, it’s to reserve an opinion, get a historic context on this, and consider the pluses and the minuses. I’m watching with great interest.
There’s some people who have their hearts in the right place who are involved here: Reid Hoffman and Laurene Powell, in particular.
California has a long history of this sort of thing. There are the ones that were successful. There are the ones that are failures that are ones that were honest, and they’re ones that were a con.
The most famous deception was William Mulholland’s cunning scheme to secure the water rights in Owens Valley for L.A. He cheated the land owners, manipulated L.A. public opinion and cut out the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The 1974 noir film, “Chinatown,” was inspired by it.
The other one for context is Mission Bay. Mission Bay is small, but it was a success. What I would do is look at all these things and say, “What can we learn from them?”
Well, the lesson for Mission Bay is these things take a lot of time. Mission Bay took at least 25 years, from when people started talking about it to when they broke ground. I would guess that it would be 2050 before anybody was pushing any dirt up there. Nobody is going to be building anything anytime soon.
In a LinkedIn post, you said: “Rule one in Silicon Valley: Never confuse the demo with reality.” What did you mean by that?
It’s a long way from the vision to actuality. There are a lot of ways it can go wrong. And in Silicon Valley, of course, the demo is always different than what the product turns out to be.
Your problem is everybody’s chasing this story. So you need an angle that nobody else —
Well, my angle is you as a futurist, someone who’s studied history as a way of looking at the future.
I have a book on my shelf here titled “California’s Utopian Colonies.” Separately from the land grabs or anything else, it’s a long history of people trying to build a new utopian community in California. The classic one is Ernst Callenbach’s book “Ecotopia.” So the question is: Are they proposing Ecotopia?
The question I have is: Is this really long money? To invest three quarters of a billion dollars in something that probably won’t break ground for 25 years, you’ve got to ask: What’s the [internal rate of return]? Is this long money in the sense that these people don’t care about their return? Or is it just land banking?
Is it possible to build an entirely new city in a planned manner? In general, the cities people love the most are the ones that were not planned, wandering around the alleyways of London or Paris. Is building a planned city successfully possible? And history says mostly no, with some minor exceptions.
Was there anything about the Solano County proposal that surprised you?
Like everyone else, I was mystified when the story broke. The scale of it is pretty bold. At least in theory, the money behind it is long money. One would hope that the likes of Laurene Jobs and Reid Hoffman would say, “We really want to do good here. It’s got to make commercial sense, but we got to do good.”
The story about them suing farmers who are talking to each other surprised me. That sounds like something out of the movie “Chinatown.” That is not out of “Ecotopia”. The fact that they were using strong-arm tactics on local ranchers strikes me as troublesome. It doesn’t engender trust.
What do you think of the role that big tech investors and leaders are playing in this?
Well, that’s what makes it interesting when you have people who are richer than God. For you and I, $100 million might be a lot of money. But for Reid Hoffman, it’s just part of a portfolio.
You have people involved here who are not your typical real estate investors. The good news is there is an opportunity for them to think about this in a creative way that would not be possible for a real estate developer, working on the basis of some ordinary internal rate of return.
In theory, they can be patient and they can be creative. The downside is if they don’t pay enough attention, if they just do the investing, and they leave it to somebody else to make the decisions. That’s bad. If they are actually engaged in the planning, that could be good.
But again — how old is Reid Hoffman?
[He is] 56 years old. So he’ll probably be 80 years old before they break ground. Which is not bad if people look at this as kind of a legacy gift.
Some of the most wonderful things that we’ve built in the country are things that people did for legacy, like Andrew Carnegie and his libraries. Like the Stanfords building Stanford University as a legacy for their lost child.
The good news is I don’t see any obvious libertarian maniacs in this. I’d be really worried if this was Elon Musk or Peter Thiel. You know, if it was Peter Thiel, he’d probably be proposing to create an independent nation. But these are sensible people.
It brings to mind what Peter Thiel tried to do with the Seasteading.
There’s a long and deeply interesting history about trying to create new nations. The Seasteading folks, they’re that tradition. It is pie in the sky, absolutely cloud-cuckoo land impractical.
This does not feel like that.That was my first reaction when I heard about it. This doesn’t sound like some wildly impractical, utopian political thing. It sounds more like someone saying, “You know, how could we plan growth in a spot that’s probably one of the last spots that you can do this?”
These are people who have real financial and political muscle. And that makes it really interesting. They might actually be able to get some things accomplished that a more conventional developer could not accomplish. Now, is accomplishing that a good thing or a bad thing? That’s a separate question.
[The San Francisco Chronicle story] was really interesting. Some farmers didn’t sell their land because they actually sold an agricultural easement to the state. They like farming and ranching. It points out that for farming to succeed you need the whole network of farmers around you. The moment you start taking that apart, then the farming function begins to fail.
The land that [Flannery] acquired is still agricultural. It’s gonna take them at least 25 years before they figure out what to do. In the meantime, they gotta keep running the land productively as agricultural land. And if they’re not cooperating with the local farmers, that’s a very bad sign.
I would say that’s the biggest negative I’ve heard in this whole thing: the fact that this company was suing local farmers for collusion because they’re trying to talk to each other and figure out what was going on. That’s not neighborly. Those are very bad signs. One would hope that Laurene Jobs and Reid Hoffman would be saying, “Hey, look folks, we’re investors. You’re going to be a good neighbor.”
Where does this fit into the history of Silicon Valley as a place where people spearheaded a lot of innovation, made a lot of money and played a very important role in California?
You’re asking really good questions. Way back to the 90s and the Clinton administration — that was the first dawning of Silicon Valley that they should be involved in politics. I can remember the conversation in the early days before dot-com takeoff, where people were going, “We just do our thing, and we want to stay out of politics.”
Suddenly it started dawning on people. Eric Schmidt was one of the key people who said we’ve got to get into policy and politics, both to protect our interests, and to push an agenda in terms of making the world a better place. To put a positive spin on it, with vast wealth comes vast responsibility. So I’m actually encouraged by the people who were doing things.
When we talk about Silicon Valley, there’s also a certain element of progressivism, right? Do you see anything positive in terms of a new form of governance?
I think it’s a really good question to pose. I think it’s really wonderful to think big. You know a lot of the planning problems in the Bay Area happened because people didn’t think big enough. But there’s also the danger of thinking too big. This is a big piece of property. If it starts getting tangled up in utopian visions of a new form of governance, my guess is that will turn out very badly.
It’s important to specify I don’t see any strains of libertarianism in this group. I mean if there’s any danger, it’s that they would be too pragmatic and get involved in land deals. That’s why I’m grateful it’s not Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, because they would be imposing all sorts of loony ideas about how people should live and how people should be governed. So far, at least, to my relief, I don’t see any evidence that they’re talking about a new political system here.
When I look at something like this, I say, yeah, it’s got the potential for constructive collaboration and conversation over time with the community in the region and folks who have patient money. That could lead to a really good result.
On the other hand, what gives me pause is suing ranchers. If they muscle in and order people around and throw their money and influence around, it’ll turn out very badly.
Where does this fit into your view of the potential rise of city-states, like one that could cover the Bay Area?
I think this is an example of stepping up to city-state thinking. This could be a key part of the nine Bay Area counties. Depending on how you measure it, we’re like the world’s 17th- or 18th-largest economy. We’re bigger than a lot of nations. Our economy is bigger than Switzerland’s. So if Switzerland could do nation planning, certainly the Bay Area can do city-state planning.
This project is also clearly a reaction to the negative portrayals of San Francisco.
Well, my first reaction was, this was more a reaction to the tech bro culture. People have had negative reactions to, justifiably so, to Elon Musk and Peter Thiel and Sam Bankman-Fried. So this is a moment in time where people are disinclined to trust anything that Silicon Valley zillionaires do.
But this is being led by Silicon Valley zillionaires.
Yeah, but, you know, I think we need to treat them as individuals. It’s happening in a climate of people distrusting government in general, at a national level, and just trusting Silicon Valley zillionaires at a regional level.
As a forecaster, one of the most important things I’ve learned is to know when not to make a forecast. There are so many moving parts here. And we know so little. Sit back and take in the information and listen and work and, and try to influence it. Because if something takes 25 years to develop, there is going to be plenty of time for interventions.
California history is full of super rich people having plans to leave an imprint on the landscape.
And in your view, if Elon Musk or Peter Thiel for some reason get involved, that’s troublesome?
I would say run.
A large part of the problem in Silicon Valley is we have a range of individuals, there are people who do enormous good quietly. You never hear about them in the press, and they use their money for great causes. And there’s the other extreme of really obnoxious people who shouldn’t be trusted with a checkbook. And that would be Elon. And that would be Peter Thiel. There are folks that you just wish would grow up, and, and not impose their, their impractical ideas on the rest of us.
Eric Schmidt, Laurene Jobs, Reid Hoffman — there’s a huge number of people in the middle that deserve to be treated as individuals. Their hearts are in the right place. And, of course, the classics were Dave Packard and the earlier generation of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. If you want to look at people using their wealth for good, think about Dave Packard and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. We do have a long but quiet history in Silicon Valley of people using their money for good.