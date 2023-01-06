Open AI edited small logo

OpenAI is in negotiations with investment firms including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund for a tender offer of existing shares, according to the Financial Times.

Five weeks after introducing what has become the most popular AI chat bot in history, OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, has emerged as tech’s hottest startup.

The San Francisco research lab is reportedly in talks to raise capital that would set OpenAI at a whopping valuation of nearly $30 billion at a time when the tech industry is reeling from a downturn.

