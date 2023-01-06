An OpenAI representative said the company had no comment.
ChatGPT, which became an instant hit when it launched in November 2022, is a conversational tool that can answer pretty much any question about any topic. The chatbot was downloaded by more than a million users within days of its release.
The groundbreaking AI technology uses sophisticated algorithms to simulate human conversations to interact with users. ChatGPT quickly drew rave reviews for being able to help users write letters, essays and poems, come up with cooking recipes and decoration suggestions.
“The adoption is skyrocketing,” Sergey Shykevich, a threat intelligence group manager at Check Point Software, told The Examiner. “It's kind of a great thing.
ChatGPT has been portrayed as a challenge to the dominance of Google and Facebook in the way people navigate the internet. “It's almost a parallel universe to Google and Facebook,” Muddu Sudhakar, co-founder and CEO of Aisera, an AI software company geared to businesses. “It's a threat to Google and Facebook.”
ChatGPT’s reported target valuation is significant given the recent pullback in VC tech investments as a result of the market downturn. After a surge of so-called unicorns, startups valued at $1 billion or more, last year saw a wave of startups with lower valuations. Many late stage tech startups saw their valuation price pulled down to $680 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to PitchBook.
Launched in in 2015, OpenAI was founded by a group of technologists and entrepreneurs, including CEO Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
