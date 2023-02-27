Nvidia’s stock has been soaring after the Santa Clara chip giant posted results that exceeded expectations.
There’s another reason: AI.
San Francisco is again ground zero of world-transforming technology
The tech giant is famous for making powerful semiconductors for video games and Hollywood blockbusters, semiconductors that have proven valuable in the new AI frenzy, triggered by the launch of ChatGPT in November.
“The accumulation of technology breakthroughs has brought AI to an inflection point,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on the company earnings call.
He described ChatGPT “a wonderful piece of work,” adding that “the accumulation of all of the breakthroughs led to a service with a model inside that surprised everybody with its versatility and its capability.”
Nvidia is seen playing a key role in the current AI frenzy which relies more heavily on more heavy-duty computing needed to process massive amounts of data that conventional central processors could not easily handle.
Nvidia has been the leading maker of graphics processors used for gaming and sophisticated, high-end graphics for blockbuster movies -- processors that proved to be better suited to running AI programs.
“AI needs a lot of power to search through trillions of information to get an answer to questions,” Tim Bajarin, analyst with Creative Strategies Inc., told The Examiner. “Nvidia has chips and software optimized for AI and is in a solid position to be one of the leading semiconductor companies that will power the AI revolution.”
The introduction of ChatGPT last November underscored the rise of generative AI, artificial intelligence tools that enable users to create content, including art works, essays and poems, similar to the way humans can. This has led to a surge in investor interest in Nvidia’s prospects.
“The last few months have been filled with excitement over generative AI and ChatGPT, which holds the promise to drive significant further adoption and sales of the company's products,” Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon told analysts in a note.
Referring to the Nvidia CEO, IDC President Crawford Del Prete said the tech industry has reached “a moment that Jensen and company have been working toward for decades.”
“While there’s much hype about generative AI right now, it’s clear that we believe we are at the dawn of a new era,” he told The Examiner. “We expect that the recent excitement that we have seen around generative AI is the start of this era. It’s the start of people and businesses having a different relationship with their data.”
Nvidia shares jumped 15% late last week, and have climbed more than 60% since the year began.
Benjamin Pimentel is The Examiner's senior technology reporter.
