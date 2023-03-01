Neal Mohan, YouTube’s new leader, laid out his vision for the company with a promise to creators on the popular social platform: there will be more “more ways to make money.”
Mohan is taking over the Alphabet division from Susan Wojcicki, who recently stepped down as YouTube CEO.
“Creators and artists are the heart of YouTube, and I’ll continue to put them first. In today’s challenging macroeconomic climate, we’re offering opportunities to grow a business on our platform,” he said in a Wednesday blog post.
That’s why one of his key plans is “giving creators more ways to make money.”
“Hundreds of thousands of channels made money on YouTube for the first time last year,” he said. “And we’re providing more opportunities for creators outside of ads by expanding our subscriptions business, investing in shopping and continually improving our paid digital goods offerings.”
Mohan said YouTube will offer more capabilities based on the fast-growing trend of Generative AI. “The power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible,” he said. “Creators will be able to expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI’s generative capabilities.”
YouTube, which Google acquired in 2006 for $1.65 billion, has become an important moneymaker for Alphabet, the tech behemoth’s parent company.