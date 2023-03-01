YouTube Creator award

A Youtube silver Creator Award (Silver Playbutton) presented to the Youtube channel Squirrel Monkey in 2019.

 Luijtenphotos/Wikimedia Commons

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s new leader, laid out his vision for the company with a promise to creators on the popular social platform: there will be more “more ways to make money.”

Mohan is taking over the Alphabet division from Susan Wojcicki, who recently stepped down as YouTube CEO.

