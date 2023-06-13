Linda Yaccarino began her new role as Twitter's new CEO this week by declaring that the social network's goal is to "become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication."
Yaccarino, a former top NBC Universal advertising executive, said Monday that Twitter, under her leadership, has the "opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world."
It was a stunningly bold pronouncement from the new boss of a San Francisco platform now known for attracting hate speech and disinformation under new owner Elon Musk.
But Yaccarino stressed that her vision is "not an empty promise," she said in a Twitter post. "That's OUR reality."
The reality she faces is complicated — and messy.
Following months of turmoil under Musk, who acquired the social media giant for $44 billion last year, Twitter's valuation has plummeted. The company's ad sales have also cratered as advertisers were rattled by a troubling spike in hate speech andpornography.
Layoffs wiped out about two-thirds of Twitter's workforce in roughly 100 days. The cuts included veteran engineers who helped build what had been known as a robust social media site. Earlier this month, Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, who was in charge of the site's content moderation, left the company.
Yaccarino did not address these challenges as she touted the promise of what she called Twitter 2.0. "It's also becoming clear that the global town square needs transformation — to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us," she said.
Yaccarino's Twitter post got mixed reactions on the social media site, including a user who expressed "much respect for taking on a tremendous challenge" although she will likely be "under tremendous scrutiny from all sides."
Veteran advertising executive Jef Loeb said Yaccarino is generally perceived as "competent with a capital "c" in the ad industry.
"Obviously, she must have bought what Musk was selling, so there's that—from what I've read, she's the best thing, maybe the only good thing, to happen to Twitter since the purchase," Loeb, creative director of the San Francisco firm Brainchild Creative, told The Examiner.
Yaccarino faces enormous challenges in reversing the perception that Twitter has become a more toxic platform, he argued.
"Everything we're reading suggests that Musk has been kneecapping his brand safety teams and standards — both in terms of human and tech resources—so it would seem that any reasonable effort to address the issue, assuming they even want to, starts off at the bottom of a very deep ditch," he said.
"Given the fact that Twitter's reputational fabric is in tatters, how does she bring back credibility, trust, and the sense this is about the true power of free speech in a modern and pragmatic context? Brands are all about perceived value, and this one, at this moment, seems to be all about high social cost."