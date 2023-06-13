Linda Yaccarino, new CEO of Twitter

Linda Yaccarino worked for more than 10 years at the NBCU media conglomerate, where she worked as head of publicity. (GDA via AP Images)

 GDA via AP Images

Linda Yaccarino began her new role as Twitter's new CEO this week by declaring that the social network's goal is to "become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication."

Yaccarino, a former top NBC Universal advertising executive, said Monday that Twitter, under her leadership, has the "opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world."

