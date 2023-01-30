28375885_web1_220321-SFE-CRYPTO_1

Once considered a fleeting tech trend, cryptocurrency has become an inescapable part of our reality. (Shutterstock)

Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again.

A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers.

