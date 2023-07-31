X Corp. accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate of making “troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically,” Alex Spiro, who represents X, said in a letter to Imran Ahmed, the group’s CEO. The legal threat was first reported by the New York Times.
The organization fired back Monday, saying X Corp.’s allegations “represent a disturbing effort to intimidate those who have the courage to advocate against incitement, hate speech and harmful content online.”
The Center for Countering Digital Hate “will not be bullied by your clients,” the group’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, said in a letter. “It intends to continue its research and its reporting. And in line with its mission to protect online civil liberties and ensure accountability.”
Kaplan also suggested that the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has offices in Washington, D.C. and London, was prepared for a legal showdown that could help shed light on the Musk-owned platform’s policies on hate speech and misinformation. The group demanded that X Corp. “take immediate steps to preserve all documents and other information including any and all text messages to or from Mr. Musk and other senior executives.”
X Corp.’s legal threat comes at a critical time for the social network which has been reeling from a series of setbacks since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year.