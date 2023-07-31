Elon Musk

Elon Musk-owned X Corp. has threatened to sue a nonprofit that has reported on hate speech on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Elon Musk’s X Corp. has threatened to sue a nonprofit for reporting on what has been described as an alarming spike in hate speech on the site formerly known as Twitter.

X Corp. accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate of making “troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically,” Alex Spiro, who represents X, said in a letter to Imran Ahmed, the group’s CEO. The legal threat was first reported by the New York Times.

