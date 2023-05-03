Elon Musk’s infantile feud with NPR reached a new low when the Twitter owner suggested he could turn over the broadcasting company’s account to ‘another company.’
If that happens, the respected journalism organization’s Twitter followers – NPR has nearly 9 million – could be misled by an account using the handle @NPR but controlled by another entity.
NPR disclosed what appeared to be a threat Wednesday, saying Musk sent the news organization an “unprompted” email asking, "So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?"
NPR noted that Twitter does have the right to do that if an account has remained inactive. The news organization announced last month that it was leaving Twitter after Musk mislabeled the public radio network as “state-affiliated” media, suggesting it was similar to the media organizations in countries run by oppressive, undemocratic regimes. The term is typically used “for propaganda outlets in Russia, China and other autocratic countries,” an NPR report announcing the decision said.
Musk subsequently acknowledged that the label may not have been accurate. Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media,” which NPR maintained was inaccurate and misleading. NPR is a private nonprofit that gets some funding — less than 1% of its $300 million annual budget — from a federally funded entity, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Musk subsequently removed the label, but NPR has not resumed tweeting.
NPR said Musk wrote in another email: "Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant. Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."
Asked for comment, Twitter responded with what has become a standard reply to press inquiries under Musk, a poop emoji.
Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.