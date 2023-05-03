Elon Musk brands BBC reporter liar in Twitter hate speech row

NPR essentially said it has had it with Elon Musk’s gimmicks and leaving the platform.

 TownNews.com Content Exchange/TownNews.com Content Exchange

Elon Musk’s infantile feud with NPR reached a new low when the Twitter owner suggested he could turn over the broadcasting company’s account to ‘another company.’

If that happens, the respected journalism organization’s Twitter followers – NPR has nearly 9 million – could be misled by an account using the handle @NPR but controlled by another entity.

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags