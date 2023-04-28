There could soon be more AI tools on your Facebook feed. Or as Mark Zuckerberg calls them, “AI agents.”
The Facebook founder signaled this week that he plans to tap into Meta’s massive reach as the world’s largest social network for the tech giant’s own AI offensive.
“There’s an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of people in ways that will be useful and meaningful,” Zuckerberg told analysts Wednesday on the company’s earnings call.
The statement underscored the Facebook parent company’s big pivot to AI following the rollout of ChatGPT, which unleashed an intense rivalry among major technology companies, led by Microsoft and Google. The competition is focused on a new trend in artificial intelligence called Generative AI, tools that enable users to create sophisticated content including video and photographs.
Zuckerberg said Meta is “exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger visual creation tools for posts and Facebook and Instagram and ads, overtime video and multimodal experiences as well.”
“I expect that these tools will be valuable for everyone from regular people to creators to businesses,” he said. “The work happening now is going to impact every single one of our apps and services.”
Meta’s results underscored the company’s longtime strength: its social media platforms, led by Facebook, which continued to attract users. Facebook now has nearly 3 billion monthly users, a massive user base that gives the company an edge in testing and deploying AI tools.
Meta’s massive reach was key to the company posting better-than-expected results which sent its stock rallying nearly 14% on Thursday.
Meta is clearly in a strong position to compete on the AI front, said analyst Melody Brue of Moor Insights & Strategy.
“Meta, like Microsoft and Google, has the resources to shape the future of AI,” she told The Examiner.
Entrepreneur Tiago Amaral said, “It’s only natural that, faced with the extensive use of applications like ChatGPT, Meta incorporates generative AI for its billions of users.” Given the reach of platforms like Facebook, it could even lead to “exponential gains in productivity and scalability in content creation.”
But Team Zuckerberg faces significant challenges. A major one is the widespread fear of using AI to spread fake news and disinformation.
“This also brings up delicate issues such as mass-generated fake news and the privacy of users who will be using these applications, as well as who owns the assets generated from these interactions,” Amaral told The Examiner.
Another issue is Meta’s own strategy and the strong view that Zuckerberg has lost interest in the metaverse — a perception he denied on the earnings call.
“A narrative has developed that we are somehow moving away from focusing on the metaverse division, so I just want to say up front that that’s not accurate,” he said. “We’ve been focusing on both AI and the metaverse for years now, and we will continue to focus on both.”
But Meta’s metaverse business has been struggling. The company’s Reality Labs, its metaverse research and development division, posted a loss of around $4 billion in the first quarter, up from $3 billion in the year-ago period.
“Interestingly, Zuck still claims to be focusing on the metaverse,” Brue said. “I guess it’s a little hard to walk that one back when you change the company’s name — even after billions in losses.”