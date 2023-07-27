Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's bid to dislodge X, the microblogging giant formerly known as Twitter, has had a rocky run so far.
Threads surpassed 100 million users shortly after it launched three weeks ago, but the Meta site subsequently lost momentum, shedding around 70% of its daily active users.
Still, Zuckerberg is undeterred, telling Wall Street analysts during the company's earnings call on Wednesday that the new Meta app was "off to a great start."
"We have a lot of work to do to really make Threads reach its full potential," he said on the call. "I'm highly confident that we're gonna be able to pour enough gasoline on this to help it grow."
Zuckerberg also suggested an ambitious goal: having 1 billion people on Meta's new site. "It has been sort of this weird, anomalous thing in the tech industry that there hasn't been an app for public discussions like this (that) has reached a billion people," he said.
"It just seems like there shouldn't be one like this," Zuckerberg added. "It's awesome that we get a chance to work on this and I'm really optimistic about where we are, but it's gonna be a long road ahead."
That road ahead features daunting hurdles.
The social network formerly known as Twitter has suffered severe setbacks since Elon Musk took over late last year, including an alarming spike in hate speech and misinformation, leading to a massive drop in advertising revenue.
But X is still a microblogging giant, with more than 200 million users. Threads' shaky launch also underlines the challenges of building a real-time microblogging network.
Zuckerberg himself acknowledged that success is not guaranteed with Threads, which Meta launched clearly as a way to take advantage of the turmoil at Twitter.
"This is such an idiosyncratic case because of all the factors that are happening around Twitter, X, I guess it's called now," he said.
And launching new platforms is not easy, he said. "We've tried a bunch of standalone experiences over time, and in general, we haven't had a lot of success with building standalone apps," he said.
"Part of me wonders that this is just a kind of classic venture capital portfolio question where you try a bunch of things and a bunch of them don't work and then every once in a while one hits and is a much bigger success," Zuckeberg said.
Veteran tech analyst Karsten Weide, principal at W Media Research, said reaching a billion users is challenging for any platform offering microblogging or "short messaging service."
"Can Threads get there? I doubt it," he told The Examiner. "Either a social network takes off from the get go and just keeps feeding upon itself — or it doesn't. And when it doesn't in the first month or two — see Threads' collapsing user numbers — it's basically done. It will be very, very hard to get those numbers back up. Is it possible? Yes. Is it likely? No."